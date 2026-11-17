Nashville SC Maxwell Woledzi (3) of Nashville SC celebrates scoring the goal during MLS regular season game between Red Bulls and Nashville SC at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, NJ on August 19, 2026. Nashville SC won 1 - 0.

Nashville SC Maxwell Woledzi (3) of Nashville SC celebrates scoring the goal during MLS regular season game between Red Bulls and Nashville SC at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, NJ on August 19, 2026. Nashville SC won 1 - 0.

Ghanaian center-back Maxwell Woledzi has been named the 2026 MLS Defender of the Year after an extraordinary debut campaign with Nashville SC. The 25-year-old helped propel his club to a record-breaking Supporters' Shield triumph.

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi has been crowned the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) Defender of the Year following an outstanding first season with Nashville SC.

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The 25-year-old's achievement was confirmed on Monday, November 16, after an impressive campaign in which he established himself as one of the league's standout defenders.

Woledzi joined Nashville SC ahead of the 2026 season from Norwegian outfit Fredrikstad FK and quickly became an important figure in the team's defensive setup.

His contribution helped Nashville enjoy a historic regular-season campaign, as the club secured the Supporters' Shield with a record 77 points from 23 victories, suffering only three defeats.

Nashville also finished the campaign with a remarkable goal difference of +46, the second-best in MLS history.

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Individually, Woledzi made 34 appearances during the season, playing a major role in the club's defensive solidity. He helped the team record 17 clean sheets while also contributing two goals and one assist.

Beyond his defensive performances, the Ghanaian international also demonstrated impressive composure and accuracy on the ball.

He was the only player in MLS to complete more than 2,000 passes while maintaining a passing accuracy of at least 94 percent during his debut season.

The Defender of the Year award marks another significant milestone in Woledzi's career and highlights his growing reputation in American football following his move from Europe.

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