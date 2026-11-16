Jordan Ayew penalty powers Ghana to 1-0 victory over resilient Somalia

Ghana's Black Stars secured a 1-0 win over Somalia at Essipong Stadium thanks to a first-half penalty by Jordan Ayew. The result moves Ghana to six points after four qualifying matches.

The Black Stars dominated proceedings from the blast of the whistle at the Essipong Stadium.

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Ghana missed a few chances in the opening 15 minutes, with Mohammed Kudus and Brandon Asante leading the attack but failing to convert their opportunities.

In the 16th minute, the Black Stars surged forward, with Fatawu Issahaku unleashing a powerful effort that went inches wide of the post.

Ghana continued to press despite nearly being punished on the counter, with another effort from Mohammed Kudus blocked by the Somali defence.

Somalia also gave a good account of themselves, holding their ground and halting Ghana's attacks while maintaining their composure.

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In the 37th minute, a well-delivered ball into the penalty area saw Brandon Asante challenge for possession before being brought down, resulting in a penalty for Ghana.

Jordan Ayew stepped up and converted from the spot to give the Black Stars the lead.

Ghana maintained their composure and held on to their advantage until half-time.

After the break, the Black Stars resumed control of the game. Although Ghana dominated possession, Somalia remained organised at the back and worked hard to prevent further goals.

The Black Stars came close to extending their lead when Fatawu Issahaku launched another powerful attack, but his effort struck the crossbar.

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Mohammed Kudus later had a glorious opportunity to set up Felix Afena-Gyan, but the forward failed to control the ball and missed the chance. Jordan Ayew also attempted a powerful effort, but his shot went wide.

Kudus fired another late effort, but the ball sailed over the crossbar.