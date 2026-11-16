Afia Schwarzenegger reportedly sentenced to 63 days for contempt in Sammy Gyamfi defamation case

Popular Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has reportedly been sentenced to 63 days in prison after being found guilty of contempt of court in a defamation suit filed by Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi.

Afia Schwarzenegger has reportedly been sentenced to 63 days in prison by the Accra High Court after being found guilty of contempt of court in Sammy Gyamfi's defamation case.

The reported sentence was handed down in her absence, with the development announced by Gyamfi's Personal Assistant, Perry Arhin Annan, on Facebook.

Gyamfi sued Afia in July 2026, seeking GH¢10 million in damages over allegations involving extramarital affairs, cars allegedly bought for female students and a property in the United States.

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The ruling was reportedly delivered by the Accra High Court in her absence, as the entertainer, whose real name is Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, is currently based in the United States.

The development was made public on Monday, November 11, 2026, through a Facebook post by Perry Arhin Annan, Sammy Gyamfi's Personal Assistant.

The legal battle dates back to July 23, 2026, when Gyamfi filed a lawsuit against Afia Schwarzenegger, seeking GH¢10 million in general and exemplary damages, alongside other reliefs. The action was initiated through his lawyers at Sustineri Attorneys PRUC.

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The suit followed a video in which Afia allegedly accused Gyamfi of engaging in extramarital affairs and buying vehicles for female students at the University of Ghana.

She also claimed to have a list of women who had allegedly received cars from the GoldBod CEO and made further allegations concerning the purchase of a property in the United States involving his wife's younger sister.

Gyamfi rejected the allegations and challenged them through legal proceedings.

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In his statement of claim, he specifically denied purchasing a house in the US for his wife, Irene Gyamfi, or her sister. He further stated that his wife did not have a sister named Vida, contrary to the claims made by Afia.

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Afia's alleged failure to comply with court proceedings reportedly resulted in a contempt of court finding, culminating in the 63-day prison sentence.