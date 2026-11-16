Romelu Lukaku retires from Belgium duty after 16-year record-breaking career

Lukaku hangs up his international boots after 16 years with Belgium

Lukaku hangs up his international boots after 16 years with Belgium

Belgium's record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku has announced his retirement from international football after 16 years, ending a legendary stint with 94 goals in 135 caps for the Red Devils.

Belgium's all-time leading goalscorer Romelu Lukaku has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a 16-year career with the national team in which he scored 94 goals in 135 appearances.

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The 33-year-old striker confirmed his decision in an Instagram statement on Monday, November 16th, thanking his teammates, coaches and supporters for their contributions throughout his time with the Red Devils.

"These 16 years I gave all I had for the national team, I went through every emotion possible" Lukaku wrote.

He also expressed gratitude to the players and coaches who supported him, describing his time with Belgium as an enjoyable experience.

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"To the belgium fans thank you for the support you gave our team.. i am proud to have represented my country in 4 world cups and 3 european championships," he added.

Lukaku made his Belgium debut in 2010 and went on to become the country's record scorer, finishing with 94 goals from 135 matches. He ranks fifth on the all-time list of men's international goalscorers, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Ali Daei and Sunil Chhetri.

His international career included appearances at four FIFA World Cups and three European Championships. He was also a key member of Belgium's so-called Golden Generation, helping the team finish third at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

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At the 2026 World Cup, Lukaku scored against New Zealand, Senegal and the United States as Belgium reached the quarter-finals, where they were eliminated by eventual champions Spain.

His final appearance for Belgium came in October's 4-1 defeat to France, while he remained an unused substitute during Sunday's 4-1 Nations League victory over Italy.

Lukaku said he was comfortable with his decision to end his international career, bringing his statement to a close with a message of appreciation.

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"I'm at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing. It was enjoyable. I'm grateful. Thank you," he wrote.