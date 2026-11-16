Vatar (Makers of Lagos Life) Launches in Ghana

After 11 Million Players in One Month, Vatar Expands Beyond Nigeria, Launching Three Virtual Cities in Ghana

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The makers of Lagos Life bring Accra, Kumasi and Tema into a growing network of interconnected African virtual worlds.

Vatar, the African gaming company behind Lagos Life, today announced its first international expansion into Ghana, launching virtual experiences of Accra, Kumasi and Tema.

The expansion comes just six weeks after the launch of Lagos Life, which surpassed 11 million players in its first month, becoming a rapidly growing social gaming experience built around African cities and everyday life.

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Founded by Nigerian software developer Shalom Rayhamen, Vatar is building a connected world where people can live, work, socialise, own property and explore cities inspired by real places and cultures.

With Ghana joining Nigeria, players can now experience six virtual cities across two countries, travelling between them through a shared digital world that brings familiar African experiences into gaming.

The Ghana launch marks the next step in Vatar's ambition to build a global network of culturally authentic virtual cities, beginning with Africa.

Shalom built Lagos Life and launched it on 1st October 2026, Nigeria's Independence Day. As a fan of life-simulation games, she wanted a world where players could live a full virtual life in a city they recognise. Players create a character, find a job, earn and spend virtual money, rent a home, ride public transport and socialise with other players in real time, all from a web browser.

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The response was immediate, driven by how relatable the game felt. Lagos Life reached one million players in four days, and within its first month it grew beyond Lagos to include Abuja and Port Harcourt. Shalom co-founded Vatar in October 2026 with Owen Rayhamen, Chief Product Officer, Anderson Oriahi, Chief Operating Officer, and Shantel Oriahi, Chief Financial Officer, to grow the game into a network of social worlds based on real cities.

Ahead of the launch, Shalom and the Vatar team travelled to Ghana to meet partners and leaders in the country's gaming and creative industries, including Kwesi Hayford, President of the Esports Association, Ghana (EAG), to shape the expansion plans with them. The aim is a Ghana experience built with Ghanaians, reflecting the everyday life, places and culture of each city. As with Lagos Life, each city is built to feel real. Players can shop at Accra Mall, browse Kejetia Market in Kumasi, explore the harbour city of Tema, take city tours and travel internationally.

Hayford is an esports leader, creative designer and digital media entrepreneur with more than a decade in esports leadership. Under his leadership, EAG launched the Ghana Esports League, the country's first structured national esports league, and helped start the African Esports Championships with 15 countries. He also founded PlayArena, KiddieEsports and Ruutz Esports.

"Lagos Life was born from my love for The Sims growing up. The game was always set in American cities, and while I enjoyed it, it never felt native to me. I didn't feel seen or represented. My vision with Vatar is to build worlds from Africa to the world, where every city feels familiar and relatable, and every people feel seen. I want players to see their everyday lives reflected in the game. For Ghana, we have shaped this launch with Ghanaians, and for Ghanaians, so we can't wait for players in Accra, Kumasi and Tema to live their city's story on Vatar," said Shalom Rayhamen, Founder and CEO of Vatar.

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"Africa's games bridge cultures and build the digital skills that empower our youth. Vatar (Lagos Life) is not just another game; it is a platform to connect, play and win, built in Africa for a global audience and grounded in the excellence Africa can envision," said Kwesi Hayford, President of the Esports Association, Ghana (EAG).

Ghana goes live on Vatar on Sunday, 15 November 2026, at vatar.com. Vatar is free to play in a web browser on a phone or computer, with no download needed, and is also available as Vatar on the Google Play Store and soon to be on the App Store. It is open to players aged 18 and over.

Vatar builds social virtual worlds based on real cities, where people live their city's story: they work, own property, socialise and build a life. Its first world, Lagos Life, launched on 1 October 2026 and, within its first month, expanded beyond Lagos to Abuja and Port Harcourt and passed 11 million players. In November 2026, Vatar launched in Ghana with Accra, Kumasi and Tema. Vatar was co-founded in 2026 by Shalom Rayhamen (Founder and CEO), Owen Rayhamen (Chief Product Officer), Anderson Oriahi (Chief Operating Officer) and Shantel Oriahi (Chief Financial Officer).