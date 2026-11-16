Abu Trica to face US trial in February 2027 as court sets deadline for possible plea deal

Ghanaian national Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, is expected to face trial in the United States on February 8, 2027, after a court revised the timetable for proceedings in his alleged multimillion-dollar fraud case.

Abu Trica’s jury trial in the United States has been rescheduled for February 8, 2027, following a pre-trial hearing on November 3, 2026.

The court has set December 15, 2026, as the deadline for both the defence and prosecution to finalise any potential plea agreement.

Abu Trica has pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy over an alleged US$8 million romance scam targeting more than 80 elderly Americans.

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The new trial date was set during a pre-trial hearing on November 3, 2026, when the court granted both the prosecution and defence additional time to examine the substantial evidence gathered in the case.

The hearing also resulted in a series of deadlines that will shape the next stage of the legal process, including a date for the parties to indicate whether they intend to reach a plea agreement.

Under the revised schedule, December 15, 2026, has been set as the deadline for finalising any potential plea deal. If Abu Trica chooses to negotiate an agreement with prosecutors, both sides are expected to notify the court by that date.

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The court has also scheduled a final pre-trial conference for January 13, 2027, at 11 am, ahead of the full trial, which is due to commence on February 8 at 9 am.

A plea agreement could potentially change the course of the proceedings, although no such arrangement has been confirmed.

Abu Trica is facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in the Northern District of Ohio.

He has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. The offences carry a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.

According to the US Department of Justice, Kumi and his alleged accomplices used online dating platforms and artificial intelligence-powered video technology to create false identities and deceive victims.

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Prosecutors allege that the group targeted more than 80 elderly Americans, defrauding them of over US$8 million between April 2023 and November 2025.

Kumi was arrested in Ghana in December 2025 during a joint operation involving the Ghana Cyber Security Authority. He was subsequently extradited to the United States on July 9, 2026, to face the charges.

The case comes amid wider efforts by authorities to dismantle international romance fraud networks.

In a separate case, Ghanaian twin brothers Jamal and Kamal Abubakari, alongside US citizen Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie, pleaded guilty in October 2026 to their involvement in an international romance scam operation linked to approximately US$9 million in losses.

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Could Abu Trica secure a reduced sentence through a plea deal?

The December 15 deadline has placed the possibility of a plea agreement among the key developments to watch in Abu Trica’s case.

A plea deal, if reached and accepted by the court, could result in a different sentencing outcome from what he might face after a conviction at trial. However, any potential reduction would depend on the terms of the agreement and the court’s decision.

A notable comparison is the case of Nigerian socialite Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, who pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy and cyber-enabled fraud offences in the United States.

Hushpuppi was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison, equivalent to more than 11 years, following his guilty plea.

While his case offers an example of how a plea agreement can influence sentencing, it does not establish what Abu Trica might receive if he chooses the same route.