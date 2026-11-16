Grammy nominations 2027: Full list of award nominees

The nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards have been announced, bringing together some of the biggest names in international music alongside emerging artistes competing for recognition at the prestigious ceremony.

Raye, Taylor Swift, Olivia Dean, Bruno Mars and Rosalía are among the major artists featured in the 2027 Grammy nominations, with Raye emerging as one of the leading names in the race.

Ghanaian musician King Ayisoba and Rocky Dawuni earned a nomination in the Best African Music Performance category for their collaboration No Tradition, No Africa, alongside Asake, Tems, Wizkid and Angélique Kidjo.

Davido, Ayra Starr, Tems and Angélique Kidjo are among the African stars nominated in the Best Global Music Album category, while the 69th Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for February 7, 2027.

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British singer Raye emerged as one of the major talking points following the announcement, with her nominations exceeding expectations. Several other established stars, including Taylor Swift, Olivia Dean, Bruno Mars, Rosalía, Olivia Rodrigo and Tems, also secured places among the nominees.

The 2027 Grammys are scheduled for Sunday, February 7, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast on ABC and streamed on Disney+, Hulu and other platforms.

Ghanaian traditional musician King Ayisoba has earned a Grammy nomination alongside reggae musician Rocky Dawuni for their collaboration 'No Tradition, No Africa'.

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The song is competing in the Best African Music Performance category against Asake's 'Gratitude', Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr's 'Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)', Tems' 'Big Daddy' and Wizkid and Asake's 'Jogodo'.

The nomination marks a major milestone for King Ayisoba, whose traditional sound and use of the kologo have earned him recognition beyond Ghana.

Rocky Dawuni, meanwhile, continues his Grammy journey with another nomination, adding to his previous recognition by the Recording Academy.

African artistes also feature in the Best Global Music Album category, with Davido's 'Oriadé', Ayra Starr's 'Starrgirl', Tems' 'Love Is a Kingdom' and Angélique Kidjo's 'Hope!!' among the nominees.

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The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles, with winners determined through the Recording Academy's final-round voting process.

See the full list of 2027 Grammy nominees