A man trades U.S. dollars for Ghanaian cedis at a currency exchange office in Accra, Ghana, June 15, 2015. Picture taken June 15. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

A man trades U.S. dollars for Ghanaian cedis at a currency exchange office in Accra, Ghana, June 15, 2015. Picture taken June 15. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Ghana cedi to US dollar rate: Latest Bank of Ghana rates for November 17

The Ghana cedi lost value against the US dollar while posting slight gains against the British pound and euro in the Bank of Ghana interbank rates released for November 17, 2026. Commercial bank data showed the dollar buying rate rising to GH¢11.7241.

The Ghana cedi weakened against the US dollar but recorded marginal gains against the British pound and euro in the latest interbank exchange rates published by the Bank of Ghana for Tuesday, November 17, 2026, based on the previous day's closing rates.

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The US dollar recorded an increase in both its buying and selling rates compared with the previous figures provided, while the pound sterling and euro recorded marginal declines.

The average interbank buying rate for the US dollar stood at GH¢11.7241, up from GH¢11.6842, representing an increase of GH¢0.0399. Its selling rate also rose from GH¢11.6958 to GH¢11.7359, an increase of GH¢0.0401.

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The movement indicates that more cedis were required to purchase or sell the dollar at the reported interbank rates.

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The pound sterling, however, recorded a slight decline. Its buying rate moved from GH¢15.4663 to GH¢15.4630, while the selling rate fell from GH¢15.4830 to GH¢15.4784.

The euro also recorded a marginal reduction. Its buying rate declined from GH¢12.9123 to GH¢12.9062, while the selling rate dropped from GH¢12.9251 to GH¢12.9170.

Euro

The figures show that the cedi weakened against the US dollar but recorded slight gains against the pound and euro based on the supplied previous rates.

The Bank of Ghana's published interbank rates are calculated using transaction data submitted by commercial banks. The central bank uses the reported transactions to determine the weighted median exchange rate, which serves as the closing reference rate for the day.

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Bank of Ghana exchange rates for November 17, 2026: