How to apply for a Maldives visa from Ghana: Full requirements, fees and process. Image via shutterstock

How to apply for a Maldives visa from Ghana: Full requirements, fees and process. Image via shutterstock

How to apply for a Maldives visa from Ghana: Full requirements, fees and process

Ghanaian passport holders can visit the Maldives with a free 30-day tourist visa on arrival. Learn the complete entry requirements, IMUGA declaration process, and travel guidelines.

A holiday in the Maldives may look like a distant dream for many Ghanaian travellers, but getting permission to visit the Indian Ocean island nation does not require a lengthy visa application before departure.

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Ghanaian passport holders can obtain a free tourist visa on arrival, provided they meet the country's immigration requirements.

According to IziVisas, in information updated on November 15, 2026, Ghanaian travellers are eligible for the visa-on-arrival arrangement.

Maldives Immigration also confirms that tourists of all nationalities can receive a visa at the border without prior approval.

Do Ghanaians need a visa to visit the Maldives

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Maldives

Yes. Ghanaian passport holders require a visa to enter the Maldives, but tourists do not need to obtain one before travelling.

The Maldives grants eligible visitors a free 30-day tourist visa on arrival. This means travellers can complete the entry process at the airport, subject to approval by immigration officers.

The visa is intended for tourism. Anyone travelling for employment, study or other purposes must obtain the appropriate permit.

Requirements for a Maldives visa on arrival

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Requirements for a Maldives visa on arrival

Ghanaians travelling to the Maldives must meet the following entry requirements:

Valid passport: A passport with a machine-readable zone (MRZ) and at least one month's validity.

Return or onward ticket: Confirmed travel arrangements showing that the traveller will leave the Maldives.

Accommodation: A prepaid, confirmed booking at a registered tourist facility.

Proof of sufficient funds: Evidence that the traveller can financially support their stay, unless they have an approved sponsorship arrangement.

Yellow fever vaccination certificate: Travellers arriving from or who have recently travelled through a country with a risk of yellow fever transmission must present a valid certificate. Ghana is among the countries where yellow fever vaccination is relevant.

Children and minors must also have their own passports and submit individual Traveller Declarations.

How to complete the Maldives Traveller Declaration

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How to complete the Maldives Traveller Declaration

Before departure, all travellers must complete the Maldives Traveller Declaration through the official IMUGA portal.

The form must be submitted electronically within 96 hours before arrival in the Maldives. It is free, and applicants do not need to pay an agent or third-party website to complete it.

Maldives Immigration has warned travellers against websites and individuals charging fees for the declaration, stressing that it is a free self-service form.

How to get a Maldives visa from Ghana

Maldives is a popular tropical island that attracts travellers around the world. Photo by icemanphotos on stock.adobe.com

The application process for a tourist visa on arrival involves these steps:

Check that your passport meets the validity and machine-readable requirements. Book a return or onward flight. Secure prepaid accommodation at a registered tourist facility. Prepare proof of sufficient funds for your stay. Obtain a valid yellow fever vaccination certificate. Complete the Traveller Declaration through the IMUGA portal within 96 hours before arrival. Present your documents to immigration officers when you arrive in the Maldives.

The visa is issued at the point of entry after immigration officers assess the traveller's eligibility. There is no separate visa application processing period before departure.

How much does a Maldives visa cost for Ghanaians

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cedis

The standard 30-day tourist visa on arrival is free of charge. The Traveller Declaration is also free when completed through the official IMUGA portal.

Travellers should be cautious of third-party websites or agents requesting payment to arrange the visa or submit the declaration.

Important things to know before travelling

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Although the Maldives offers visa-on-arrival facilities to tourists of all nationalities, meeting the entry requirements does not guarantee admission.

Immigration officers make the final decision at the point of entry and may refuse entry if a traveller does not satisfy the conditions.

Ghanaian travellers should also ensure they meet the entry requirements of any country they intend to visit after leaving the Maldives.