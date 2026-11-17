Go to hell, your defamation suit will fail – Afia Schwarzenegger fires back at Sammy Gyamfi

Go to hell, your defamation suit will fail – Afia Schwarzenegger fires back at Sammy Gyamfi

Afia Schwarzenegger has challenged the legal basis of her 63-day prison sentence, claiming she was never formally served with an injunction preventing her from mentioning GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi or other individuals.

Afia Schwarzenegger has challenged her 63-day prison sentence for contempt of court, arguing that she was never formally served with an injunction restricting her from mentioning Sammy Gyamfi.

The sentence follows a GH¢10 million defamation lawsuit filed by the GoldBod CEO over allegations Afia made about alleged extramarital affairs, gifts of vehicles to University of Ghana students and a property acquisition in the United States. Gyamfi has denied the claims.

Despite the court's ruling, Afia has insisted she will not be silenced. She is reportedly liable to be arrested when she returns to Ghana from the United States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ghanaian media personality addressed the matter in a Facebook post on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, a day after the Accra High Court reportedly sentenced her in absentia for contempt of court.

The ruling was made in connection with a GH¢10 million defamation lawsuit filed against her by Sammy Gyamfi.

In a strongly worded post, Afia questioned how she could be found guilty of contempt when, according to her, she had not received any injunction restricting her comments.

READ MORE; Afia Schwarzenegger reportedly sentenced to 63 days for contempt in Sammy Gyamfi defamation case

Advertisement

Advertisement

She wrote;

As far as I'm concerned, I have not been served with any injunction restraining me from mentioning anyone's name. So, on what legal basis can I be held in contempt of court or jailed?

She also warned against what she described as an attempt to use intimidation in place of the rule of law, stressing that she was aware of her rights.

She added;

Let’s not confuse intimidation with the rule of law. Knowing my rights matters!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In another post, Afia maintained that she would not be silenced, despite what she believes is an attempt to prevent her from speaking about Sammy Gyamfi and his wife, Irene Gyamfi.

The prison sentence is linked to a defamation action Sammy Gyamfi initiated against Afia on Wednesday, July 23, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Through his lawyers at Sustineri Attorneys PRUC, the GoldBod CEO is seeking GH¢10 million in general and exemplary damages, alongside other reliefs.

The case followed a video in which Afia allegedly accused Gyamfi of engaging in extramarital relationships and buying vehicles for female students at the University of Ghana.

She also claimed to have a list of women who had allegedly received cars from him and made further allegations concerning the acquisition of a property in the United States involving his wife's younger sister.

Gyamfi rejected the allegations and pursued the matter through the courts.

Afia's reported failure to comply with court proceedings subsequently resulted in a contempt finding and the 63-day prison sentence.