Full list of 9 teams that have qualified for AFCON 2027

Nine nations have officially secured their spots for AFCON 2027, co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. Here is the full list of qualified teams as the battle for remaining places heats up.

The race for places at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is gathering momentum, with nine national teams having already secured their spots at the continental tournament.

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The competition, officially known as the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Pamoja 2027, will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, marking a historic moment for East African football.

Under the tournament's qualification arrangements, the three host nations have secured automatic places, while other countries must earn their tickets through the qualifying campaign.

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Morocco became one of the latest countries to confirm qualification after maintaining their perfect record in Group A with a victory over Niger on Tuesday. The result guaranteed their place at the 2027 tournament.

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Burkina Faso also booked their ticket, with Benin joining them in qualifying from Group F. Mali secured qualification as well, while Cameroon confirmed their place after Comoros defeated Congo.

Senegal has also secured qualification, bringing the number of confirmed participants to nine as the race for the remaining places continues.

9 Teams That Have Qualified for AFCON 2027

Below are the nine countries that have already secured qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kenya – Co-host (automatic qualification)

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Tanzania – Co-host (automatic qualification)

Uganda – Co-host (automatic qualification)

Benin – Qualified (Group F)

Burkina Faso – Qualified (Group F)

Cameroon – Qualified (Group G)

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Mali – Qualified (Group K)

Morocco – Qualified (Group A)

Senegal – Qualified (Group J)

🇲🇱 𝑸𝑼𝑨𝑳𝑰𝑭𝑰𝑬𝑫 🇲🇱 Mali are #TotalEnergiesAFCON2027 bound! 🏆 https://t.co/A4VqOucFwW — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 18, 2026

🇨🇲 𝑸𝑼𝑨𝑳𝑰𝑭𝑰𝑬𝑫 🇨🇲 Cameroon are #TotalEnergiesAFCON2027 bound! 🏆 https://t.co/IpurY0u30Z — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 18, 2026

🇧🇯 𝑸𝑼𝑨𝑳𝑰𝑭𝑰𝑬𝑫 🇧🇯 Benin are #TotalEnergiesAFCON2027 bound! 🏆 https://t.co/y8yx1EOfUW — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 18, 2026

Senegal are #TotalEnergiesAFCON2027 bound! 🇸🇳🏆 https://t.co/MaQ9QXKGeD — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 17, 2026

AFCON 2027 Qualification Race Continues

With nine countries already confirmed, the battle for the remaining places at AFCON 2027 is expected to intensify as the qualifying matches continue.

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