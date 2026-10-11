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US seeks to renegotiate rejected $109 million health compact with Ghana - Mahama

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:40 - 11 October 2026
Donald Trump (left) and President John Dramani Mahama (right)
Donald Trump (left) and President John Dramani Mahama (right)
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President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that the United States wants to reopen discussions with Ghana over the rejected $109 million health funding agreement, with some of the questionable clauses expected to be amended or removed.

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READ ALSO: Ghana rejects health deal with US over concerns about sharing sensitive data

The President said US had approached Ghana for further talks after the government rejected the proposed five-year health compact over concerns about national sovereignty, the sharing of sensitive health data and the regulatory powers of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

He made this revelation during a citizens’ engagement in Goaso, Ahafo Region and as part of his Resetting Ghana Agenda Tour, Mahama said the two countries would discuss the provisions Ghana found unacceptable.

“The US wants to hold talks with us to review clauses we don’t agree to for them to either change it or remove it entirely. So we will sit with them and see the way forward,” he said.
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READ ALSO: Ghana received $140m in US foreign assistance in 2025: Full breakdown

Ghana rejected the proposed compact in April this year after reviewing some questionable conditions. Mahama explained during a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York in September that the government had concerns about provisions requiring Ghana to share its pathogen profile and citizens’ medical records with the United States.

Pathogen profiles deal with information about disease-causing organisms circulating which helps a country to understand and respond to public health threats.

READ ALSO: Mahama explains why Ghana rejected US health deal citing medical data breaches

The President also raised concerns about Ghana’s financial contribution under the agreement. He revealed that the compact would restrict the FDA’s ability to inspect medicines and other medical products brought into the country under the programme.

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The proposed agreement was intended to provide $109 million in US health assistance over five years, replacing some funding Ghana had previously received through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and in April, Ghana declined the proposal over these concerns.

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