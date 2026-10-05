Ghana received $140m in US foreign assistance in 2025: Full breakdown
Ghana received about $140 million in US financial assistance in 2025.
Health received the largest share at $60.63 million, followed by economic development with $35.97 million.
The largest listed programme was the President’s Malaria Initiative, which received $9.89 million.
The funding supported programmes in health, agriculture, education, economic development, governance, security and other areas.
Health received $60.63 million, making it the largest area of US assistance to Ghana in 2025. Economic development followed with $35.97 million, while programme support received $24.34 million.
Education and social services received $13.62 million, while democracy, human rights and governance programmes received $5.87 million.
Peace and security programmes received about $1.52 million, with smaller amounts going to humanitarian assistance and environmental programmes.
Where the US money went
The data shows that some of the biggest individual payments went to malaria programmes, agriculture, education and health-related activities.
The largest listed payment was $9.89 million for the FY25 President's Malaria Initiative (PMI) Deposit into the Working Capital Fund.
The Feed the Future Market System received $4.99 million, while the Global Health Supply Chain Procurement and Supply Management malaria task order received $4.89 million.
The Strengthening Accountability in Ghana's Education System (SAGES) programme received $4.25 million.
Other major payments included $3.82 million for the Mobilising Finance in Agriculture Activity and $3.69 million for the Farming Support Activity.
The Leadership, Interactions, Networks, and Knowledge (LINK) project received $3.19 million, while the Resiliency in Northern Ghana - Health System Strengthening (RING II) programme received $2.74 million.
The Trade and Investment Activity also received $2.71 million.
ForeignAssistance.gov lists $3.49 million in direct administrative costs for a USAID activity. The description of the activity was redacted by USAID.
Major US-funded activities in Ghana
Activity ID
Activity
Sector
Managing agency
Funding agency
Disbursement
227988
FY25 PMI Deposit into the Working Capital Fund (WCF)
Malaria
USAID
Department of State
$9,893,000
222478
Feed the Future Market System
Agriculture
USAID
USAID
$4,994,191
207546
Global Health Supply Chain - Procurement and Supply Management malaria task order
Malaria
USAID
Department of State
$4,888,342
225179
Strengthening Accountability in Ghana's Education System (SAGES)
Basic Education
USAID
USAID
$4,249,611
218668
Mobilising Finance in Agriculture Activity
Agriculture
USAID
USAID
$3,815,936
224230
Farming Support Activity
Agriculture
USAID
USAID
$3,689,107
203405
USAID redacted activity
Direct Administrative Costs
USAID
USAID
$3,494,052
216558
Leadership, Interactions, Networks, and Knowledge (LINK) project
Agriculture
USAID
USAID
$3,188,660
223216
Resiliency in Northern Ghana - Health System Strengthening (RING II)
Nutrition
USAID
Department of State
$2,743,905
221223
Trade and Investment Activity
Agriculture
USAID managed most of the assistance
The US Agency for International Development (USAID) managed the largest share of the assistance to Ghana, with about $118.8 million.
The US Department of State managed approximately $13.97 million, followed by the Peace Corps with $2.8 million.
The Department of Labor managed about $2.15 million, while the Department of Health and Human Services managed about $2.11 million.
Other US government agencies, including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of the Treasury and Millennium Challenge Corporation, accounted for smaller amounts.
Overall, the 2025 figures show that US assistance to Ghana was largely focused on health, economic development and agriculture, with malaria control, farming, education and health-system support among the key areas funded.
The funding also covered programmes aimed at improving education, supporting farmers and strengthening Ghana's health and economic systems, highlighting the wide range of areas covered by US assistance to the country.
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