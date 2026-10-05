Donald Trump (left) and President John Dramani Mahama (right)

Donald Trump (left) and President John Dramani Mahama (right)

Ghana received $140m in US foreign assistance in 2025: Full breakdown

Ghana received about $140 million in financial assistance from the United States in 2025, with health programmes receiving the largest share, according to data from the US government's ForeignAssistance.gov.

Ghana received about $140 million in US financial assistance in 2025.

Health received the largest share at $60.63 million, followed by economic development with $35.97 million.

The largest listed programme was the President’s Malaria Initiative, which received $9.89 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The funding supported programmes in health, agriculture, education, economic development, governance, security and other areas.

Health received $60.63 million, making it the largest area of US assistance to Ghana in 2025. Economic development followed with $35.97 million, while programme support received $24.34 million.

Also Read: Ghanaian nurses to access US jobs as Health Ministry signs new partnership with Columbus

Education and social services received $13.62 million, while democracy, human rights and governance programmes received $5.87 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peace and security programmes received about $1.52 million, with smaller amounts going to humanitarian assistance and environmental programmes.

Where the US money went

President Donald Trump via Evan Vucci / AP and President John Mahama via .facebook.com/JDMahama/photos

The data shows that some of the biggest individual payments went to malaria programmes, agriculture, education and health-related activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The largest listed payment was $9.89 million for the FY25 President's Malaria Initiative (PMI) Deposit into the Working Capital Fund.

The Feed the Future Market System received $4.99 million, while the Global Health Supply Chain Procurement and Supply Management malaria task order received $4.89 million.

The Strengthening Accountability in Ghana's Education System (SAGES) programme received $4.25 million.

Other major payments included $3.82 million for the Mobilising Finance in Agriculture Activity and $3.69 million for the Farming Support Activity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Leadership, Interactions, Networks, and Knowledge (LINK) project received $3.19 million, while the Resiliency in Northern Ghana - Health System Strengthening (RING II) programme received $2.74 million.

The Trade and Investment Activity also received $2.71 million.

ForeignAssistance.gov lists $3.49 million in direct administrative costs for a USAID activity. The description of the activity was redacted by USAID.

Major US-funded activities in Ghana

Activity ID Activity Sector Managing agency Funding agency Disbursement 227988 FY25 PMI Deposit into the Working Capital Fund (WCF) Malaria USAID Department of State $9,893,000 222478 Feed the Future Market System Agriculture USAID USAID $4,994,191 207546 Global Health Supply Chain - Procurement and Supply Management malaria task order Malaria USAID Department of State $4,888,342 225179 Strengthening Accountability in Ghana's Education System (SAGES) Basic Education USAID USAID $4,249,611 218668 Mobilising Finance in Agriculture Activity Agriculture USAID USAID $3,815,936 224230 Farming Support Activity Agriculture USAID USAID $3,689,107 203405 USAID redacted activity Direct Administrative Costs USAID USAID $3,494,052 216558 Leadership, Interactions, Networks, and Knowledge (LINK) project Agriculture USAID USAID $3,188,660 223216 Resiliency in Northern Ghana - Health System Strengthening (RING II) Nutrition USAID Department of State $2,743,905 221223 Trade and Investment Activity Agriculture

USAID managed most of the assistance

President John Dramani Mahama says Ghana lost $78 million in health funding following the shutdown of USAID programmes

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) managed the largest share of the assistance to Ghana, with about $118.8 million.

The US Department of State managed approximately $13.97 million, followed by the Peace Corps with $2.8 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Department of Labor managed about $2.15 million, while the Department of Health and Human Services managed about $2.11 million.

Other US government agencies, including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of the Treasury and Millennium Challenge Corporation, accounted for smaller amounts.

Overall, the 2025 figures show that US assistance to Ghana was largely focused on health, economic development and agriculture, with malaria control, farming, education and health-system support among the key areas funded.

Advertisement

Advertisement