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Ghana received $140m in US foreign assistance in 2025: Full breakdown

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 15:35 - 05 October 2026
Donald Trump (left) and President John Dramani Mahama (right)
Donald Trump (left) and President John Dramani Mahama (right)
Ghana received about $140 million in financial assistance from the United States in 2025, with health programmes receiving the largest share, according to data from the US government's ForeignAssistance.gov.
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  • Ghana received about $140 million in US financial assistance in 2025.

  • Health received the largest share at $60.63 million, followed by economic development with $35.97 million.

  • The largest listed programme was the President’s Malaria Initiative, which received $9.89 million.

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The funding supported programmes in health, agriculture, education, economic development, governance, security and other areas.

Health received $60.63 million, making it the largest area of US assistance to Ghana in 2025. Economic development followed with $35.97 million, while programme support received $24.34 million.

Also Read: Ghanaian nurses to access US jobs as Health Ministry signs new partnership with Columbus

Education and social services received $13.62 million, while democracy, human rights and governance programmes received $5.87 million.

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Peace and security programmes received about $1.52 million, with smaller amounts going to humanitarian assistance and environmental programmes.

Where the US money went

President Donald Trump via Evan Vucci / AP and President John Mahama via .facebook.com/JDMahama/photos
President Donald Trump via Evan Vucci / AP and President John Mahama via .facebook.com/JDMahama/photos

The data shows that some of the biggest individual payments went to malaria programmes, agriculture, education and health-related activities.

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The largest listed payment was $9.89 million for the FY25 President's Malaria Initiative (PMI) Deposit into the Working Capital Fund.

The Feed the Future Market System received $4.99 million, while the Global Health Supply Chain Procurement and Supply Management malaria task order received $4.89 million.

The Strengthening Accountability in Ghana's Education System (SAGES) programme received $4.25 million.

Other major payments included $3.82 million for the Mobilising Finance in Agriculture Activity and $3.69 million for the Farming Support Activity.

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The Leadership, Interactions, Networks, and Knowledge (LINK) project received $3.19 million, while the Resiliency in Northern Ghana - Health System Strengthening (RING II) programme received $2.74 million.

The Trade and Investment Activity also received $2.71 million.

ForeignAssistance.gov lists $3.49 million in direct administrative costs for a USAID activity. The description of the activity was redacted by USAID.

Also Read: Mahama secures 1,840 farm machines from Belarus to boost Ghana's agriculture

Major US-funded activities in Ghana

Activity ID

Activity

Sector

Managing agency

Funding agency

Disbursement

227988

FY25 PMI Deposit into the Working Capital Fund (WCF)

Malaria

USAID

Department of State

$9,893,000

222478

Feed the Future Market System

Agriculture

USAID

USAID

$4,994,191

207546

Global Health Supply Chain - Procurement and Supply Management malaria task order

Malaria

USAID

Department of State

$4,888,342

225179

Strengthening Accountability in Ghana's Education System (SAGES)

Basic Education

USAID

USAID

$4,249,611

218668

Mobilising Finance in Agriculture Activity

Agriculture

USAID

USAID

$3,815,936

224230

Farming Support Activity

Agriculture

USAID

USAID

$3,689,107

203405

USAID redacted activity

Direct Administrative Costs

USAID

USAID

$3,494,052

216558

Leadership, Interactions, Networks, and Knowledge (LINK) project

Agriculture

USAID

USAID

$3,188,660

223216

Resiliency in Northern Ghana - Health System Strengthening (RING II)

Nutrition

USAID

Department of State

$2,743,905

221223

Trade and Investment Activity

Agriculture

USAID managed most of the assistance

President John Dramani Mahama says Ghana lost $78 million in health funding following the shutdown of USAID programmes

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) managed the largest share of the assistance to Ghana, with about $118.8 million.

The US Department of State managed approximately $13.97 million, followed by the Peace Corps with $2.8 million.

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The Department of Labor managed about $2.15 million, while the Department of Health and Human Services managed about $2.11 million.

Also Read: Full list: 11 African countries under US Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory in 2026

Other US government agencies, including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of the Treasury and Millennium Challenge Corporation, accounted for smaller amounts.

Overall, the 2025 figures show that US assistance to Ghana was largely focused on health, economic development and agriculture, with malaria control, farming, education and health-system support among the key areas funded.

Also Read: Trump says US will replace ‘Artificial Intelligence’ with ‘Super Intelligence’

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The funding also covered programmes aimed at improving education, supporting farmers and strengthening Ghana's health and economic systems, highlighting the wide range of areas covered by US assistance to the country.

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Ghana received $140m in US foreign assistance in 2025: Full breakdown