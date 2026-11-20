Ghanaian rising musician Saint Chicago has cleared the air about her age after years of social media speculation, revealing that she is 23 and not 19, as many people have come to believe.

Saint Chicago has revealed that she is 23, dismissing social media claims that she is 19 and explaining that the rumour originated on Twitter.

The Frafrapiano musician disclosed that she recorded her song Hu Mpaare three years ago but hesitated to release it because she did not believe it would become a hit.

She said her producer helped bring the song to life by playing it to other artistes, leading Sowubia to contribute a verse and encouraging her to release the track.

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The emerging artiste, who is credited with pioneering the Frafrapiano genre, explained that the confusion began on Twitter, where claims about her being 19 gained traction.

Speaking to Kwame Bee on Kasapa FM, Saint Chicago said she had noticed people questioning and sometimes mocking her over her age. However, she insisted that the discussion should not distract from her music.

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She said;

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Twitter brought this age. I am 23. I see people trolling me about it, but at this point, my age does not really matter. Let us focus on the song and support the music

She also addressed comments from other women who appeared concerned about whether she was older than they had assumed, stressing that her actual age should not be a subject of unnecessary debate.

Beyond setting the record straight, the musician spoke about her decision to pursue music full-time. She disclosed that she had become more committed to recording and spending time in the studio, choosing to rely on her talent rather than take up a part-time job.

She explained;

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I just told myself that whatever happens, should happen. I started recording and going to the studio more often. Since then, I have never had a part-time job. I focused on music because I believe I am music, and music will pick up, and I will earn a living from it

The musician also shared the story behind her song 'Hu Mpaare', revealing that she recorded it three years ago but initially had no plans to release it.

According to her, she did not think the track had the potential to become a hit. It was her producer who eventually helped change her mind by playing the unreleased song to other artistes who visited the studio.

She explained that the producer would deliberately let other musicians listen to songs she had recorded but was reluctant to release, particularly when he believed the tracks had catchy storylines.

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During one of those studio sessions, an artiste identified as Sowubia heard 'Hu Mpaare' and offered to contribute a verse to the song.

Saint Chicago said the collaboration came as a surprise, as her producer later contacted her to reveal that Sowubia had recorded a verse for her.

She recalled;

My producer called me and said he had a surprise for me. He told me Sowubia had given me a verse

The unexpected contribution motivated her to push ahead with the release. She said she immediately began making plans to promote the track, including preparing its promotional flyer.

Her account offers a glimpse into the journey behind 'Hu Mpaare', a song she had kept on the shelf for years because she underestimated its potential.