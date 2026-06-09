Mahama secures 1,840 farm machines from Belarus to boost Ghana's agriculture

Ghana has placed an order for 1,840 agricultural machines from Belarus following the signing of a new agriculture cooperation agreement aimed at boosting mechanisation, food production and the Feed Ghana Programme.

Ghana has ordered 1,840 pieces of agricultural equipment from Belarus to support its agricultural modernisation agenda.

President Mahama announced the deal during a state visit to Belarus, where both countries signed an MoU on agricultural cooperation.

The equipment will be deployed through Farmers' Service Centres to improve mechanisation and boost food production.

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Ghana has placed an order for 1,840 pieces of agricultural equipment from Belarus as part of efforts to modernise the country's agricultural sector and boost food production.

President John Dramani Mahama announced the deal during a state visit to Belarus, where Ghana and Belarus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on agricultural cooperation alongside two other agreements aimed at deepening economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Speaking at the Ghana-Belarus Business Forum in Minsk, President Mahama said the acquisition forms part of the government's flagship Feed Ghana Programme, which seeks to transform agriculture through mechanisation, irrigation, improved seeds, livestock development and agro-processing.

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President John Dramani Mahama, as part of his State Visit to the Republic of Belarus, held a tête-à-tête meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko

“Through our Feed Ghana programme, we're investing in mechanisation, irrigation, improved seeds, livestock development, and agro-processing”, he said.

"As I speak today, Ghana has placed an order for 1,840 pieces of agricultural equipment from Belarus," President Mahama disclosed.

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He praised Belarus for its expertise in agricultural mechanisation and agro-industrial development, describing the partnership as a practical step towards improving Ghana's agricultural productivity.

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According to the President, the equipment will support the establishment of Farmers' Service Centres across Ghana to provide machinery, technical support and modern farming services to farmers.

"We're establishing farmer's service centres across the country to provide machinery, technical support, and modern farming services to Ghana's farmers," he stated.

The announcement comes as Ghana intensifies efforts to reduce food imports and improve agricultural output under the Feed Ghana Programme.

President John Dramani Mahama has secured an arrangement with Belarus for the supply of 1,840 pieces of agricultural equipment, marking the first major tangible outcome of his state visit to the Eastern European nation#3NewsGH #TV3GH pic.twitter.com/BlAkwnulm7 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) June 9, 2026

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The agricultural agreement was among three Memoranda of Understanding signed during President Mahama's visit to Belarus.

The other agreements cover the establishment of a Joint Commission on Cooperation in Trade and Economy and collaboration between the chambers of commerce of both countries.