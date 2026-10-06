University of Cape Coast (left) and University of Ghana (right)

University of Cape Coast (left) and University of Ghana (right)

University of Ghana, UCC among top 10 best Universities in Africa: See latest ranking (2027)

University of Cape Town remains Africa’s best university.

University of Ghana and University of Cape Coast are both tied at 10th in Africa in the 2027 ranking.

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University of Cape Coast (UCC) and University of Ghana (UG) have been ranked 10th in the 2027 ranking of the best universities in Africa according to the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Africa University Rankings.

University of Cape Coast (UCC) – Cape Coast

Ghana now has two universities among the top 10 with both tied at 10th position in Africa. Both prestigious institutions fall within Times Higher Education’s 801–1000 global ranking range, alongside leading institutions from Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Uganda.

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University of Ghana

UCC recorded a stronger teaching score of 24.3, while UG scored higher in the research environment, with a score of 36.0. Both institutions recorded an overall score of 36.4–40.1.

UG and UCC are among five West African institutions occupying the joint 10th position in the continental ranking, with Nigeria represented by Covenant University, the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos.

Also, the University of Cape Town (UCT) has been ranked the best university in Africa for 2027. UCT retained its position as Africa’s number one university.

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University of Cape Town

Times Higher Education's list ranks the best universities in Africa based on a comprehensive evaluation that covers areas such as teaching quality, research output, international collaboration, knowledge transfer, and industry connections.

According to the rank, it uses methodology developed by its expert data team and is relied upon by students, academics, university leaders, policymakers, and industry partners worldwide to make informed decisions about higher education excellence.

The 2027 ranking covers 191 universities across 20 African countries, making it one of the broadest assessments of higher education institutions on the continent. Egypt has the highest number of ranked universities with 40, followed by Algeria with 31, while South Africa has 17 institutions in the overall ranking.

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See below Africa’s top 10 ranking.

Top 10 Best Universities in Africa 2027