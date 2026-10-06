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University of Ghana, UCC among top 10 best Universities in Africa: See latest ranking (2027)

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 04:55 - 06 October 2026
University of Cape Coast (left) and University of Ghana (right)
University of Cape Coast (left) and University of Ghana (right)
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  • University of Cape Town remains Africa’s best university.

  • University of Ghana and University of Cape Coast are both tied at 10th in Africa in the 2027 ranking.

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University of Cape Coast (UCC) and University of Ghana (UG) have been ranked 10th in the 2027 ranking of the best universities in Africa according to the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Africa University Rankings. 

University of Cape Coast (UCC) – Cape Coast

READ ALSO: Ghana received $140m in US foreign assistance in 2025: Full breakdown

Ghana now has two universities among the top 10 with both tied at 10th position in Africa. Both prestigious institutions fall within Times Higher Education’s 801–1000 global ranking range, alongside leading institutions from Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Uganda.

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University of Ghana
University of Ghana

UCC recorded a stronger teaching score of 24.3, while UG scored higher in the research environment, with a score of 36.0. Both institutions recorded an overall score of 36.4–40.1. 

UG and UCC are among five West African institutions occupying the joint 10th position in the continental ranking, with Nigeria represented by Covenant University, the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos.

READ ALSO: 7 arrested for using Ghana cedi notes for money bouquets despite BoG’s warning

Also, the University of Cape Town (UCT) has been ranked the best university in Africa for 2027. UCT retained its position as Africa’s number one university.

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University of Cape Town

Times Higher Education's list ranks the best universities in Africa based on a comprehensive evaluation that covers areas such as teaching quality, research output, international collaboration, knowledge transfer, and industry connections.

According to the rank, it uses methodology developed by its expert data team and is relied upon by students, academics, university leaders, policymakers, and industry partners worldwide to make informed decisions about higher education excellence. 

READ ALSO: GSA suspends pre-shipment inspection for used vehicles imported into Ghana, new date to be announced

The 2027 ranking covers 191 universities across 20 African countries, making it one of the broadest assessments of higher education institutions on the continent. Egypt has the highest number of ranked universities with 40, followed by Algeria with 31, while South Africa has 17 institutions in the overall ranking.

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See below Africa’s top 10 ranking.

Top 10 Best Universities in Africa 2027

Africa Rank

World University Rank

University

Overall

Teaching

Research Environment

Research Quality

Industry

International Outlook

1

=147

University of Cape Town

62.4

42.2

49.9

88.4

79.4

77.7

2

301–325

University of the Witwatersrand

53.4–54.8

37.3

44.7

71.3

92.8

72.6

3

326–350

Stellenbosch University

52.3–53.3

34.0

42.4

75.3

90.9

58.6

4

351–375

University of Johannesburg

51.6–52.2

32.0

40.4

72.4

82.7

80.2

5

376–400

University Mohammed VI Polytechnic

50.5–51.5

36.7

35.2

72.7

59.5

75.9

6

451–500

University of Pretoria

47.4–48.7

35.0

40.5

60.8

68.5

72.0

7

501–550

University of KwaZulu-Natal

46.0–47.3

33.2

38.8

62.9

49.4

54.2

=8

701–800

American University in Cairo

40.2–42.3

29.9

33.2

51.7

32.2

70.1

=8

701–800

University of the Western Cape

40.2–42.3

25.9

28.0

69.6

26.0

61.2

=10

801–1000

Al-Azhar University

36.4–40.1

27.0

16.3

62.6

23.0

61.0

=10

801–1000

Alexandria University

36.4–40.1

20.4

19.2

66.3

31.6

53.6

=10

801–1000

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport

36.4–40.1

36.5

23.3

45.0

28.0

75.8

=10

801–1000

Cairo University

36.4–40.1

29.6

23.0

61.2

42.3

48.2

=10

801–1000

Covenant University

36.4–40.1

21.4

32.5

49.8

61.0

48.6

=10

801–1000

Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology (E-JUST)

36.4–40.1

19.8

26.9

61.8

41.5

52.1

=10

801–1000

Future University in Egypt

36.4–40.1

22.6

12.7

74.1

19.6

63.5

=10

801–1000

International University of Rabat

36.4–40.1

20.5

14.0

71.9

33.6

76.1

=10

801–1000

Makerere University

36.4–40.1

24.0

29.1

53.9

24.6

66.4

=10

801–1000

Mansoura University

36.4–40.1

20.6

13.8

72.2

33.3

76.4

=10

801–1000

North-West University

36.4–40.1

22.0

21.1

62.8

46.9

55.4

=10

801–1000

University of Cape Coast

36.4–40.1

24.3

22.0

63.3

34.4

43.7

=10

801–1000

University of Ghana

36.4–40.1

19.3

36.0

54.1

47.7

48.8

=10

801–1000

University of Ibadan

36.4–40.1

31.2

19.9

64.9

22.2

44.9

=10

801–1000

University of Lagos

36.4–40.1

21.2

20.8

67.8

31.3

45.6

=10

801–1000

University of Tunis El Manar

36.4–40.1

46.5

30.0

32.7

70.7

55.5

=10

801–1000

Zagazig University

36.4–40.1

19.4

12.9

73.6

32.8

50.9

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