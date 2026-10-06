University of Ghana, UCC among top 10 best Universities in Africa: See latest ranking (2027)
University of Cape Town remains Africa’s best university.
University of Ghana and University of Cape Coast are both tied at 10th in Africa in the 2027 ranking.
University of Cape Coast (UCC) and University of Ghana (UG) have been ranked 10th in the 2027 ranking of the best universities in Africa according to the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Africa University Rankings.
Ghana now has two universities among the top 10 with both tied at 10th position in Africa. Both prestigious institutions fall within Times Higher Education’s 801–1000 global ranking range, alongside leading institutions from Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Uganda.
UCC recorded a stronger teaching score of 24.3, while UG scored higher in the research environment, with a score of 36.0. Both institutions recorded an overall score of 36.4–40.1.
UG and UCC are among five West African institutions occupying the joint 10th position in the continental ranking, with Nigeria represented by Covenant University, the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos.
Also, the University of Cape Town (UCT) has been ranked the best university in Africa for 2027. UCT retained its position as Africa’s number one university.
Times Higher Education's list ranks the best universities in Africa based on a comprehensive evaluation that covers areas such as teaching quality, research output, international collaboration, knowledge transfer, and industry connections.
According to the rank, it uses methodology developed by its expert data team and is relied upon by students, academics, university leaders, policymakers, and industry partners worldwide to make informed decisions about higher education excellence.
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The 2027 ranking covers 191 universities across 20 African countries, making it one of the broadest assessments of higher education institutions on the continent. Egypt has the highest number of ranked universities with 40, followed by Algeria with 31, while South Africa has 17 institutions in the overall ranking.
See below Africa’s top 10 ranking.
Top 10 Best Universities in Africa 2027
Africa Rank
World University Rank
University
Overall
Teaching
Research Environment
Research Quality
Industry
International Outlook
1
=147
University of Cape Town
62.4
42.2
49.9
88.4
79.4
77.7
2
301–325
University of the Witwatersrand
53.4–54.8
37.3
44.7
71.3
92.8
72.6
3
326–350
Stellenbosch University
52.3–53.3
34.0
42.4
75.3
90.9
58.6
4
351–375
University of Johannesburg
51.6–52.2
32.0
40.4
72.4
82.7
80.2
5
376–400
University Mohammed VI Polytechnic
50.5–51.5
36.7
35.2
72.7
59.5
75.9
6
451–500
University of Pretoria
47.4–48.7
35.0
40.5
60.8
68.5
72.0
7
501–550
University of KwaZulu-Natal
46.0–47.3
33.2
38.8
62.9
49.4
54.2
=8
701–800
American University in Cairo
40.2–42.3
29.9
33.2
51.7
32.2
70.1
=8
701–800
University of the Western Cape
40.2–42.3
25.9
28.0
69.6
26.0
61.2
=10
801–1000
Al-Azhar University
36.4–40.1
27.0
16.3
62.6
23.0
61.0
=10
801–1000
Alexandria University
36.4–40.1
20.4
19.2
66.3
31.6
53.6
=10
801–1000
Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport
36.4–40.1
36.5
23.3
45.0
28.0
75.8
=10
801–1000
Cairo University
36.4–40.1
29.6
23.0
61.2
42.3
48.2
=10
801–1000
Covenant University
36.4–40.1
21.4
32.5
49.8
61.0
48.6
=10
801–1000
Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology (E-JUST)
36.4–40.1
19.8
26.9
61.8
41.5
52.1
=10
801–1000
Future University in Egypt
36.4–40.1
22.6
12.7
74.1
19.6
63.5
=10
801–1000
International University of Rabat
36.4–40.1
20.5
14.0
71.9
33.6
76.1
=10
801–1000
Makerere University
36.4–40.1
24.0
29.1
53.9
24.6
66.4
=10
801–1000
Mansoura University
36.4–40.1
20.6
13.8
72.2
33.3
76.4
=10
801–1000
North-West University
36.4–40.1
22.0
21.1
62.8
46.9
55.4
=10
801–1000
University of Cape Coast
36.4–40.1
24.3
22.0
63.3
34.4
43.7
=10
801–1000
University of Ghana
36.4–40.1
19.3
36.0
54.1
47.7
48.8
=10
801–1000
University of Ibadan
36.4–40.1
31.2
19.9
64.9
22.2
44.9
=10
801–1000
University of Lagos
36.4–40.1
21.2
20.8
67.8
31.3
45.6
=10
801–1000
University of Tunis El Manar
36.4–40.1
46.5
30.0
32.7
70.7
55.5
=10
801–1000
Zagazig University
36.4–40.1
19.4
12.9
73.6
32.8
50.9
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