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GSA suspends pre-shipment inspection for used vehicles imported into Ghana, new date to be announced

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:19 - 05 October 2026
The Ghana Standards Authority has suspended pre-shipment inspections for imported used vehicles and says a new implementation date will be announced.
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  • GSA has suspended pre-shipment inspections for imported used vehicles with a new date to be announced.

  • The exercise was part of the vehicle conformity programme scheduled for enforcement from October 1, 2026.

  • The suspension comes after vehicle importers, shippers and freight forwarders raised concerns about the new inspection regime.

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The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has suspended the pre-shipment inspection exercise for used vehicles imported to Ghana, after the authority outlined inspection fees and approved inspection networks for these vehicles under its FlexiPass Programme.

READ ALSO: GSA shares inspection fees, networks for used vehicles imported into Ghana: See charges

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) logo
The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) logo
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In a notice issued on Monday, October 5, 2026, the GSA said a new date for the exercise will be announced later.

The Authority said:

“The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) wishes to inform vehicle importers and all stakeholders that the Pre-shipment Inspection exercise for imported used vehicles has been suspended. A new date for its implementation will be communicated in due course.”

READ ALSO: ECG schedules power cuts in parts of Accra from October 5-8; See latest schedule

The authority announced this initiative during a media engagement on July 31, 2026. The programme was scheduled for strict enforcement from October 1, 2026. 

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The inspection forms part of the Pre-Shipment Verification of Conformity (PVOC) under Ghana Standard GS 4510. 

The programme is designed to ensure that used vehicles meet Ghana's required standards before they are shipped into the country. 

According to the GSA, vehicles would have to meet applicable Ghanaian standards, including GS 4510, which sets requirements for imported used motor vehicles. The authority said the system was intended to keep unsafe, substandard and environmentally harmful vehicles out of Ghana.

READ ALSO: 7 arrested for using Ghana cedi notes for money bouquets despite BoG’s warning

The authority also noted that vehicles that do not meet the required standards will neither receive a certificate nor be permitted to be exported to Ghana under the programme. 

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The GSA has not issued any reason for the suspension of the initiative.

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