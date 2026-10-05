7 arrested for using Ghana cedi notes for money bouquets despite BoG’s warning

The Bank of Ghana and Police have arrested seven people in Accra for allegedly using cedi notes to make money bouquets and cakes for commercial purposes.

Seven people have been arrested in Accra for allegedly using Ghana cedi notes to make money bouquets and cakes for sale.

The Bank of Ghana says violators could face prosecution, fines or imprisonment.

BoG has also warned against spraying, tearing, crumpling, writing on or otherwise misusing cedi notes and coins.

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The Bank of Ghana (BoG), in partnership with Ghana Police Service, has arrested seven people in Accra for allegedly using Ghana cedi banknotes to make money bouquets and money cakes for commercial purposes.

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Dinah Bonzi, Head of the Statistics Office at the BoG's Currency Management Department, said the suspects were arrested at different locations in Accra after allegedly using cedi notes to produce decorative items for customers.

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She warned that the latest arrests should serve as a strong warning to individuals and businesses involved in the practice.

Addressing the media, she said:

“The Bank of Ghana wishes to issue a warning to the general public for using banknotes and coins to create money bouquets, money cakes for weddings, for birthdays, for graduations, and other similar events, which constitutes the misuse and abuse of the currency and is illegal and unlawful.”

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The BoG said the suspects will be prosecuted and could face fines or imprisonment under the applicable laws. The latest action follows a notice issued by the BoG in July 2026 warning the public against several forms of currency misuse.

The central bank said using cedi notes to make money bouquets and other decorations, spraying money at events, scattering or stepping on banknotes, and tearing, crumpling, staining or writing on notes are prohibited.

People who engage in prohibited acts may be arrested, prosecuted, fined or imprisoned.

“The Ghana cedi is a legal tender of the Republic of Ghana and must be treated with respect. The misuse or abuse of the currency is an offence and may attract sanctions under the law,” she said.

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Money bouquets are often displayed at weddings, birthdays, graduations among others.

According to Ms Bonzi, the Bank will continue working with law enforcement agencies to deal with people who misuse, promote or facilitate the practice. She urged the public to take the arrests seriously and handle Ghana's currency responsibly.