Advertisement

7 arrested for using Ghana cedi notes for money bouquets despite BoG’s warning

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:35 - 05 October 2026
Money bouquets
Money bouquets
The Bank of Ghana and Police have arrested seven people in Accra for allegedly using cedi notes to make money bouquets and cakes for commercial purposes.
Advertisement

  • Seven people have been arrested in Accra for allegedly using Ghana cedi notes to make money bouquets and cakes for sale.

  • The Bank of Ghana says violators could face prosecution, fines or imprisonment.

  • BoG has also warned against spraying, tearing, crumpling, writing on or otherwise misusing cedi notes and coins.

Advertisement

The Bank of Ghana (BoG), in partnership with Ghana Police Service, has arrested seven people in Accra for allegedly using Ghana cedi banknotes to make money bouquets and money cakes for commercial purposes.

AirPods while driving: Police clarify what Ghana’s road laws say

Dinah Bonzi, Head of the Statistics Office at the BoG's Currency Management Department, said the suspects were arrested at different locations in Accra after allegedly using cedi notes to produce decorative items for customers.

Bank of Ghana logo
Bank of Ghana logo
Advertisement

READ ALSO: GSA shares inspection fees, networks for used vehicles imported into Ghana: See charges

She warned that the latest arrests should serve as a strong warning to individuals and businesses involved in the practice.

Addressing the media, she said:

“The Bank of Ghana wishes to issue a warning to the general public for using banknotes and coins to create money bouquets, money cakes for weddings, for birthdays, for graduations, and other similar events, which constitutes the misuse and abuse of the currency and is illegal and unlawful.”

READ ALSO: ECG schedules power cuts in parts of Accra from October 5-8; See latest schedule

Advertisement

The BoG said the suspects will be prosecuted and could face fines or imprisonment under the applicable laws. The latest action follows a notice issued by the BoG in July 2026 warning the public against several forms of currency misuse.

The central bank said using cedi notes to make money bouquets and other decorations, spraying money at events, scattering or stepping on banknotes, and tearing, crumpling, staining or writing on notes are prohibited.

People who engage in prohibited acts may be arrested, prosecuted, fined or imprisoned.

READ ALSO: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for October 2

“The Ghana cedi is a legal tender of the Republic of Ghana and must be treated with respect. The misuse or abuse of the currency is an offence and may attract sanctions under the law,” she said.
Advertisement

Money bouquets are often displayed at weddings, birthdays, graduations among others.

According to Ms Bonzi, the Bank will continue working with law enforcement agencies to deal with people who misuse, promote or facilitate the practice. She urged the public to take the arrests seriously and handle Ghana's currency responsibly.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Ghana Police Service Bank of Ghana Ghana Cedi
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ivorian socialite Fatim Bakayoko reportedly dies after BBL surgery in Nigeria
Entertainment
05.10.2026
Ivorian socialite Fatim Bakayoko reportedly dies after BBL surgery in Nigeria
Money bouquets
News
05.10.2026
7 arrested for using Ghana cedi notes for money bouquets despite BoG’s warning
Ghana records 5,000 breast cancer cases, nearly 2,000 deaths annually – Gender Minister
Lifestyle
05.10.2026
Ghana records 5,000 breast cancer cases, nearly 2,000 deaths annually – Gender Minister
10 Top high-earning models of African origin who have made their mark globally
Entertainment
05.10.2026
10 Top high-earning models of African origin who have made their mark globally
File photo: Crying man
Lifestyle
05.10.2026
'He told me I will be become useless in life’ — Ghanaians share the most hurtful things their fathers have said to them
Still no haircut as Man United fan marks 2 years of waiting for five consecutive wins
Sports
05.10.2026
Still no haircut as Man United fan marks 2 years of waiting for five consecutive wins