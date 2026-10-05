GSA shares inspection fees, networks for used vehicles imported into Ghana: See charges

GSA shares inspection fees, networks for used vehicles imported into Ghana: See charges

GSA shares inspection fees, networks for used vehicles imported into Ghana: See charges

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has outlined inspection fees and approved inspection networks for used vehicles being imported into Ghana under its FlexiPass Programme.

GSA has outlined FlexiPass inspection fees for used vehicles being imported into Ghana.

Vehicles must be inspected and certified before shipment by GSA-approved agents.

The approved inspection network covers 15 countries across five regions.

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The GSA said all used motor vehicles destined for Ghana must be inspected before shipment by a GSA-approved inspection agent.

The inspection forms part of the Pre-Shipment Verification of Conformity (PVOC) under Ghana Standard GS 4510.

The programme is designed to ensure that used vehicles meet Ghana's required standards before they are shipped into the country.

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The GSA has approved two inspection companies to carry out the checks. They are AutoTerminal Japan (ATJ) and EAA Company Limited (EAA).

Together, the two companies operate more than 100 inspection locations across 15 countries and five regions.

Only inspection results and certificates issued by the two approved agents will be recognised by the GSA under the FlexiPass Programme.

How the FlexiPass inspection works

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Vehicle importers must select one of the approved inspection agents and arrange for the vehicle to be inspected before it is shipped to Ghana.

The importer is required to submit a GSA Pre-Shipment Inspection Request Form, together with the vehicle and relevant export documents, to the appropriate inspection agent.

The vehicle is then examined by accredited inspectors at an approved inspection centre or at the exporter's location where a mobile inspection is arranged.

Vehicles that meet the requirements of GS 4510 will receive a FlexiPass inspection certificate and can be shipped to Ghana.

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However, vehicles that do not meet the required standards will not receive a certificate and will not be permitted to be exported to Ghana under the programme.

The GSA said the system allows vehicles that do not meet Ghana's standards to be identified before shipment, helping importers avoid spending money on freight and other charges for vehicles that may not be accepted.

Mobile inspection services are also available at exporters' yards, auction sites, port terminals and other locations by appointment.

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See FlexiPass inspection charges

The GSA said inspection fees are based on the country of origin of the vehicle.

According to the Authority, Ghana's FlexiPass fees are at or below the standard global PVOC rates.

The charges listed by the GSA are:

Country of origin FlexiPass fee (USD) Japan US$200 Korea, Singapore and other Asian countries US$250 People's Republic of China and India US$250 United Arab Emirates US$250 United Kingdom and European countries US$300 United States, North and South America US$300 African countries US$250 Australia, New Zealand and others US$300

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Where can vehicles be inspected?

The approved inspection network covers major vehicle-exporting markets across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas and Africa.

The countries covered include Japan, China, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, India, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Canada, Mexico and South Africa.

ATJ operates 56 inspection centres, while EAA operates 48 locations.

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The GSA's breakdown shows the number of ATJ and EAA inspection locations available in each country.

Japan has the largest number of inspection locations, while the network also covers key vehicle-exporting markets in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North America and Africa.

The GSA said mobile inspection is available in addition to the fixed inspection locations.

Also Read: Road Safety Authority declares Toyota Voxy vehicles illegal for commercial transport

The Authority also said the inspection network can be expanded to other countries and locations depending on demand.

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For vehicle importers, the key requirement is that the vehicle must be inspected and issued with a FlexiPass certificate before it is shipped to Ghana.