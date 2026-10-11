NDC caps campaign poster sizes and restricts locations

NDC caps campaign poster sizes at 5ft by 8ft and limits display areas to party offices and election grounds. Aspirants given 5 days to comply.

The NDC has capped campaign posters and banners at 5ft wide by 8ft high during its ongoing party reorganisation.

Campaign materials may be displayed only at constituency offices, regional offices and election grounds, with members given five days from October 10 to comply.

The party warns that anyone who wilfully disregards the directive will face disciplinary action under its Constitution and Electoral Guidelines.

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The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed its members and aspirants to ensure campaign posters and banners do not exceed five feet in width and eight feet in height.

In a press release dated October 9, 2026, and signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC said the directive followed concerns about the mounting of oversized campaign posters and banners at various locations across the country during its ongoing reorganisation.

The party said its Functional Executive Committee (FEC), at a meeting on Tuesday, October 6, deliberated on the issue as part of efforts to maintain order and discipline and ensure a level playing field for all aspirants.

READ ALSO: NPP directs parliamentary aspirants to stop all campaign activities

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Under the new directive, campaign posters and banners may be displayed only at constituency offices, regional offices and election grounds.

The party has given members and aspirants whose campaign materials do not meet the requirements five days, beginning October 10, to comply with the directive.

The NDC explained that, as the party in government, it must lead by example through modesty and restraint, avoiding displays of extravagance or any perception of it that could conflict with its values and the expectations of Ghanaians.

It further warned that any wilful disregard of the directive would attract appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the party’s Constitution, Electoral Guidelines and other applicable directives.

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