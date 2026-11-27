Georgian Police clash with Besiktas fans over Palestinian flag during Europa League match

Georgian Police clash with Besiktas fans over Palestinian flag during Europa League match

Georgian Police clash with Besiktas fans over Palestinian flag during Europa League match

Besiktas' Europa League clash with Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Batumi was halted for 30 minutes after Georgian police used pepper spray on Turkish fans displaying a Palestinian flag. Besiktas eventually secured a 2-1 victory amid widespread condemnation of the security response.

A Europa League encounter between Turkish club Besiktas and Israel's Hapoel Beer-Sheva was temporarily halted after Georgian police clashed with visiting supporters who displayed a Palestinian flag in the stands.

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The incident occurred in the 26th minute of the match in Batumi, Georgia, on Thursday, forcing Danish referee Morten Krogh to suspend play for approximately 30 minutes.

The match, which was goalless when the disruption occurred, eventually resumed, with Besiktas going on to secure a 2-1 victory.

Reports from Turkish media indicated that Georgian police entered the section occupied by Besiktas supporters and used pepper spray during the confrontation. The intervention reportedly followed the display of a Palestinian flag by fans of the Istanbul-based club.

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Gürcü polisi, Beşiktaş taraftarına saldırıyor. https://t.co/Nh1TMgmQFD — Efecan Öztaş (@oztasefecan80) November 26, 2026

Besiktas Condemns Police Treatment of Supporters

Besiktas has strongly criticized the actions of Georgian security personnel, accusing them of using excessive force against its supporters before and during the match.

In an official statement, the Turkish club said:

“We strongly condemn the security forces for their use of disproportionate force against our fans."

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The club also expressed concern for supporters affected by the incident, adding:

“We also extend our best wishes for a speedy recovery to all our fans affected by these incidents.”

The confrontation has drawn criticism from across Turkish football, with several clubs and football authorities expressing solidarity with the travelling supporters.

This evening, during the UEFA Europa League match between Beşiktaş (Turkey) and Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) in Batumi, Georgia, Georgian police attacked Beşiktaş supporters who unfurled Palestinian flags and attempted to prevent them from displaying the flags. https://t.co/WJywZr91D5 — Antifa_Ultras (@ultras_antifaa) November 26, 2026

Turkish Football Federation Calls for Investigation

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The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has also condemned the reported treatment of Besiktas fans, describing their experience as unacceptable and discriminatory.

In a statement published on X, the federation said it would push for an investigation into the incident and called for accountability over the actions of the security personnel involved.

Several other Turkish Super Lig clubs, including Trabzonspor, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, Erzurumspor, Basaksehir, and Samsunspor, have also criticized the use of force against Besiktas supporters.

Why the Besiktas Match Was Played in Georgia

The encounter was moved to Batumi by UEFA after Turkish authorities raised security concerns about hosting the fixture in Istanbul.

The decision followed concerns that the city could not safely accommodate the match. Unlike two previous away fixtures involving Hapoel Beer-Sheva, however, spectators were permitted to attend the game in Georgia.

The latest incident has raised further concerns about security arrangements at matches involving Israeli football clubs and the treatment of visiting supporters.