The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has challenged the government to prove claims surrounding a viral video depicting cash in a former appointee's closet or arrest those spreading the allegation, labeling the incident another NDC distraction tactic.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has challenged the government to arrest those responsible for circulating a viral video allegedly showing bundles of GH¢200 notes found in the closet of a former government appointee, describing the claim as another NDC “azaa”.

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The party says no former government official has been publicly identified as having been arrested or questioned over the alleged discovery and has demanded evidence to establish the origin and ownership of the money.

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 26, 2026, and signed by its National Communications Director, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the NPP questioned whether any state agency had recovered the cash.

It challenged the government to disclose the identity of the alleged appointee, the location and date of the discovery, the amount involved and the agency responsible for the recovery.

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Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the campaign spokesperson for the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The party further called for the arrest of those circulating the allegation if it is established to be false.

“If this is found to be false as peddled, then the peddlers of this misinformation should be arrested and the law dealt with as have been done to others by this government,” the statement said.

The NPP argued that the video and its accompanying claims did not constitute proof that the money belonged to a former government official.

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“The NDC propagandists know that a viral video and a caption prove nothing about who owned the money or where it came from,” it stated.

The party also accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of using the allegation to divert public attention from issues it believes require government accountability.

Among the concerns it raised were questions surrounding the Ghana Cedi Heritage Series, alleged cocaine-related developments, the GH¢16 million evacuation expenditure involving Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the distribution of expired fertilisers to cocoa farmers, unemployment and the cost of living.

Allegedly, the inner closet of a former gov’t appointee, stacked with millions in GH₵200 notes. Perhaps this explains the NPP’s fierce opposition to the new cedi notes. Whoever owns this loot must spend it all before December 1. https://t.co/RAfM5IlZdd — BONGO IDEAS ™ (@BongoIdeasHQ) November 25, 2026

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The NPP urged religious organisations, media associations and civil society groups to demand evidence supporting the claims.

It specifically appealed to the Christian Council of Ghana, the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, the Office of the National Chief Imam, the Ghana Journalists Association, PRINPAG, the Centre for Democratic Development and the Institute of Economic Affairs to take an interest in the matter.

The party maintained that allegations involving public officials should be subjected to evidence, accountability and due process, regardless of political affiliation.