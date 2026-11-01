NPP opens 2028 parliamentary primaries applications: Deadline, fee and details

The New Patriotic Party has officially opened its online portal for prospective 2028 parliamentary candidates. Applicants have 10 days to submit expressions of interest alongside a GH¢5,000 fee, while a strict ban on active campaigning remains in effect.

The NPP has opened its online portal for prospective parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2028 general elections, with applications closing on November 10, 2026.

Aspirants, including incumbent MPs, are required to pay a GH¢5,000 fee and meet the party’s eligibility requirements.

The party has maintained its ban on campaigning and scheduled capacity-building workshops for aspirants across three zones in December 2026

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The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened its online portal for prospective parliamentary candidates seeking to contest its primaries ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The application window opened on Sunday, November 1, 2026, and will close on Tuesday, November 10, giving interested party members 10 days to declare their intention to contest.

The party has set a fee of GH¢5,000 for prospective parliamentary candidates, including sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

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The NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, announced the arrangement at a press conference in Accra explaining that the declaration of intent would be the first step in the party's candidate selection process.

How to apply for the NPP's 2028 parliamentary primaries

Interested aspirants are required to complete an expression of interest form through the party's designated online portal at "ppc.nppghana.org" (https://ppc.nppghana.org/) and pay the GH¢5,000 fee.

The party will subsequently conduct eligibility checks to determine whether applicants meet its constitutional requirements and the legal criteria for parliamentary candidates in Ghana.

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The exercise applies to all prospective candidates, including incumbent MPs, who must comply with the same requirements as other aspirants.

The declaration of intent does not, however, constitute the formal opening of nominations. The party is expected to communicate further details about subsequent stages of the selection process.

NPP maintains ban on campaigning

The party has cautioned prospective parliamentary candidates against interpreting the opening of the portal as permission to begin campaigning in their constituencies.

Mr Kodua Frimpong stressed that the existing directive suspending campaign activities by aspirants, their agents and supporters remained in force until the party grants official clearance.

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The NPP says the process is intended to establish a structured framework for selecting parliamentary candidates and ensure that prospective aspirants meet the necessary requirements before proceeding to the next stage.

NPP schedules training for parliamentary aspirants

As part of preparations for the 2028 elections, the party has also announced capacity-building workshops for prospective parliamentary candidates across three zones.

The workshops are scheduled for December 2026, with the Northern Zone programme set for December 1 to 4, the Middle Zone from December 8 to 11, and the Southern Zone from December 15 to 18.