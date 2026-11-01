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Syrian national arrested in Beirut with 40kg of suspected cocaine from Ghana

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 16:16 - 01 November 2026
NACOC
A Syrian national has been arrested at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, after arriving from Accra with approximately 40 kilogrammes of suspected cocaine concealed in two pieces of luggage.
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  • A Syrian national was arrested at Beirut airport on October 31 after arriving from Accra with about 40kg of suspected cocaine in two pieces of luggage.

  • NACOC says the arrest followed a controlled delivery operation involving Ghanaian and Lebanese drug enforcement authorities.

  • Authorities are working to arrest the suspect’s alleged accomplices in Ghana and gather intelligence on the wider trafficking network.

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The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) confirmed the arrest in a statement, saying it occurred on Saturday, October 31, 2026, following a coordinated operation involving Ghanaian and Lebanese drug law enforcement authorities.

According to NACOC, the operation was conducted as a controlled delivery exercise aimed at identifying and apprehending suspects linked to the shipment at both ends of the supply chain.

The Commission said it was working to arrest the suspect’s alleged accomplices in Ghana as investigations continued.

READ ALSO: NPP opens 2028 parliamentary primaries applications: Deadline, fee and details

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NACOC explained that the joint operation went beyond the arrest at the airport, as authorities sought to gather intelligence to help dismantle the wider transnational criminal network behind the suspected cocaine shipment.

The operation involved cross-border cooperation and intelligence-sharing between Ghanaian and Lebanese law enforcement agencies.

The Commission said the exercise demonstrated the two countries’ commitment to tackling international drug trafficking networks through coordinated enforcement operations.

READ ALSO: ECG to cut power in parts of Accra and Central Region from November 2-6; See latest schedule

The arrest comes as authorities continue efforts to identify individuals involved in the movement of suspected narcotics across international borders.

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NACOC said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the suspect’s alleged accomplices in Ghana.

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