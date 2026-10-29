NPP steps up pressure for Ablakwa’s removal with planned protest on November 3

The NPP has announced a demonstration dubbed 'Y3gye y3 sika' for November 3, demanding the immediate removal of Ablakwa and an independent audit into public funds spent on Ghanaian evacuations and passport issuance.

The NPP plans to demonstrate on November 3, demanding Ablakwa’s dismissal.

The party wants investigations and an audit of evacuation spending.

It is also demanding disclosure of passport records and cancellation of improperly issued documents.

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The protest, dubbed “Y3gye y3 sika”, is aimed at demanding accountability over public funds reportedly spent on the evacuation of Ghanaians and the issuance of official travel documents.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, October 29, the party’s National Youth Organiser, Abanga Fuseini Yakubu, urged party supporters and the public to join the demonstration.

NPP National Youth Organiser, Abanga Fuseini Yakubu

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“The public money belongs to the people, so do the official documents of the Republic. The ministers hold them in trust, and when the trust is abused, it is the people who must rise and demand accountability,” he said.

Mr Yakubu said participants would gather at 6:00 a.m. at Villaggio, near the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange and opposite Accra Mall. The march will proceed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before ending at Jubilee House.

He called on youth organisers, constituency and polling station executives, women’s groups and other party supporters to mobilise for the protest, while urging participants to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

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The NPP is demanding Mr Ablakwa’s immediate removal from office and investigations by the Attorney-General and the Office of the Special Prosecutor, with prosecution of the minister or any other officials found culpable.

Regarding the evacuation exercise, the party wants the government to publish invoices, contracts and proof of payment for charter flights, alongside the full passenger manifest and beneficiary list for the reported evacuation of 1,964 Ghanaians. It is also seeking an independent audit of the total expenditure.

On passports, the party is further calling for the publication of details of diplomatic and service passports issued since January 2025, including recipients’ eligibility and the approving authorities. It also wants any improperly issued passports cancelled.