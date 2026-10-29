Ghanaian Policewoman Saraphina Pabby, who attempted Guinness World Record, reportedly dies

Lance Corporal Pabby Saraphina, a Ghanaian police officer who gained national acclaim for her 120-hour Guinness World Record painting marathon attempt, has passed away following a brief illness in Kasoa.

Ghanaian policewoman and artist Lance Corporal Pabby Saraphina has reportedly died after a short illness, according to MyNewsGh.com. She had recently been transferred to Kasoa, although details surrounding her death remain undisclosed.

Saraphina gained public attention in September 2024 after completing a 120-hour painting marathon in Koforidua, producing 105 paintings inspired by nature and Ghanaian culture in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record.

She hoped to promote female artists internationally and establish an art gallery. Despite facing criticism from people who considered art a man's profession, she remained committed to developing her talent.

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According to a report by MyNewsGh.com, Saraphina had recently been transferred to Kasoa before falling ill and passing away. The circumstances surrounding her death have not yet been disclosed.

Saraphina became widely known in September 2024 when she embarked on a 120-hour painting marathon in Koforidua in the Eastern Region, hoping to secure a place in the Guinness World Records.

The challenge began on 20 September and ended at 3 pm on 25 September 2024. Over the five days, she produced 105 paintings inspired by nature and Ghanaian culture, exceeding the 96-hour duration of the record she hoped to break.

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In an interview with Starr News Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah, Saraphina explained that the challenge was driven by her desire to showcase her artistic abilities and promote female artists beyond Ghana.

She said;

I have been drawing for quite a long time, for so many years, and really wanted to bring out my art and show it to the world and promote female artists in Ghana and the world

She also expressed confidence in her performance, noting that she had completed more hours than she initially planned.

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She added;

I did 120 hours. I was actually planning on 110. I did a total of 105 paintings. I followed all the requirements, so I think I will get it

Beyond the record attempt, Saraphina spoke about the doubts she encountered as a woman pursuing painting and drawing. She recalled that some people questioned her abilities because they regarded artwork as a man's profession.

She said;

Some people told me the artwork is men's job, so they questioned my ability, but I didn't give up

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Despite those challenges, she remained determined to develop her talent and create opportunities to showcase her work. Among her ambitions was establishing an art gallery where she could exhibit her paintings and drawings.

She was also known for her pencil drawings and was awaiting the outcome of an eight-hour private drawing marathon she had undertaken months before the 120-hour challenge.

Saraphina's painting marathon also received encouragement from senior officers within the Ghana Police Service.

Eastern Regional Police Commander DCOP Twumasi Ankrah was among those who supported the initiative, visiting Saraphina alongside other officers during the challenge to encourage her as she pursued her goal.