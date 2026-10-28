‘My marriage has not collapsed’ – Obinim sets conditions for reconciliation with Florence

During a recent church sermon, Pastor Daniel Obinim revealed details from court documents regarding his marital issues with Florence Obinim. He stated that while she remains committed to the marriage, he will only return under strict conditions.

Bishop Daniel Obinim maintains that his marriage to Florence Obinim has not officially ended, despite their reported separation.

The preacher says he would not return to their matrimonial home unless Florence agrees to distance herself from people he considers his enemies.

Obinim says he would ask Florence to sign a bond pledging to stay away from those individuals, adding that he would prefer the marriage to be dissolved if she rejects his condition.

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Speaking during a church sermon, the preacher said court documents indicated that Florence was still living in their matrimonial home, while he was the one who had moved out.

He said;

My marriage has not collapsed. The woman is still in my house. When this matter was presented to court and we were reading the documents, the woman said she's still living in her matrimonial home

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Obinim added that Florence had reportedly told the court that she remained committed to the marriage and had asked her family to inform him that she knew he had packed his belongings and left the house.

The pastor argued that, based on his understanding of the situation, a judge could ask him to return to the matrimonial home because the marriage had not been formally dissolved.

However, he insisted that he would refuse to return unless Florence agreed to certain conditions.

He stated;

Definitely, if we should appear before the judge, he would just say I should return to my marriage. I will also be asked if I will agree to go back, but I will tell the judge I will never return to the house

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Obinim explained that one of his main conditions would be for Florence to distance herself from people he considers his enemies. He said he would ask the court to require her to sign a bond promising not to associate with those individuals.

The preacher maintained that if she was unwilling to accept the condition, he would prefer the marriage to be dissolved without further delay.

He said;

Even if I consider going back, it will be on the condition that she stays away from the people she has gotten close to. If she won't do that, then the marriage should be cancelled as soon as possible

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He reiterated that any decision to reconcile would depend on Florence agreeing to his demands.

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Obinim added;