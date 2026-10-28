Copa Del Rey matches suspended following deadly train crash in Spain

The Spanish Football Federation has postponed all 24 Wednesday Copa del Rey fixtures following a tragic train crash in Toledo that claimed over 30 lives. Clubs across Spain, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, expressed profound condolences.

All 24 Copa del Rey matches scheduled for Wednesday have been suspended following a deadly train crash near Madrid that claimed more than 30 lives.

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The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced the postponements as a mark of respect for the victims of the tragedy, which occurred in the province of Toledo.

More than 500 passengers were travelling on the trains involved in the collision and derailment, according to the information provided in the initial report.

The RFEF said the decision to suspend the fixtures was taken in solidarity with those who lost their lives and the families affected by the accident.

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Five La Liga sides — Levante, Alaves, Valencia, Celta Vigo and Real Betis — were scheduled to feature in Wednesday’s first-round matches.

The postponement affects the competition’s schedule, although the federation has yet to announce new dates for the suspended fixtures.

Spanish giants Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are not scheduled to enter the tournament until the last-32 stage.

Barcelona issued a statement expressing its condolences to the victims and offering support to their families and friends.

“FC Barcelona expresses its deepest condolences to the victims of the serious railway accident between Los Yebenes and Urda (Toledo).

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“The club wishes to convey its support and solidarity to the families and friends of the victims and to wish all those injured a speedy recovery.”

Real Madrid also expressed its sorrow over the accident and pledged its support to emergency personnel involved in rescue operations.

“Real Madrid C. F. wishes to express its deepest sorrow over the tragic railway accident that occurred in the province of Toledo.

“The club extends its condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, as well as its affection and solidarity to the injured and all those affected by this terrible accident.

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“Real Madrid would like to express its full support to the emergency services and all those working in the rescue efforts and shares in the grief of everyone impacted during these moments of profound sadness.”

Thursday’s matches are expected to proceed as planned, according to the information provided in the initial report.

The RFEF has not yet released a revised schedule for Wednesday’s postponed games.