Barcelona fined $670 for 'illegally' approaching Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez

Barcelona have been fined €602 by the Spanish Football Federation for illegally contacting Julian Alvarez without Atletico Madrid's consent.

Barcelona have been fined €602 by the Spanish Football Federation following a complaint from Atletico Madrid over the Catalan club’s approach to striker Julian Alvarez.

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Atletico accused Barcelona of contacting the Argentina international without first notifying the Madrid club in writing.

Alvarez’s contract with Atletico runs until June 2030.

The sanction was imposed under Article 133 of the Spanish federation’s regulations. Atletico also lodged a complaint with FIFA, but football’s world governing body ruled that it did not have jurisdiction over the matter.

While the financial penalty was relatively small, the transfer dispute has added to the tension surrounding Alvarez’s future and his relationship with Atletico supporters.

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Julian Alvarez scores as Atletico Madrid closes the gap on Barcelona

Alvarez has responded to the uncertainty surrounding his future with performances on the pitch. The striker scored Atletico’s winning goal against Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, finding the net for the second consecutive match.

The victory moved Atletico to within two points of La Liga leaders Barcelona, adding further significance to the Argentine’s contribution.

According to Al Jazeera, Alvarez had been repeatedly booed by sections of Atletico’s home support this season after expressing a desire to join Barcelona, one of the club’s major domestic rivals.

However, his latest goal appeared to signal a possible improvement in relations with the supporters, with sections of the crowd giving him a standing ovation at the Metropolitano.

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Alvarez subsequently apologized for expressing his desire to move to Barcelona in an apparent effort to ease tensions with Atletico fans.

Julian Alvarez’s record at Atletico Madrid

Alvarez joined Atletico Madrid from Manchester City in 2024 in a transfer reportedly worth up to €95 million ($111 million).

Before leaving the Premier League champions, he scored 36 goals in 103 appearances for Manchester City. Since moving to Spain, the forward has recorded 51 goals in 115 appearances for Atletico.

His performances have made him an important figure for Diego Simeone’s side, even as speculation over a potential move to Barcelona continues.

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