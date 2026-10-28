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John Dumelo funds scholarships for over 40 students to study in Russia

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 06:28 - 28 October 2026
John Dumelo Sends First Batch of Beneficiaries Abroad Under Overseas Scholarship Scheme
Actor and politician John Dumelo has funded scholarships for more than 40 students to pursue further studies abroad, with the first batch of beneficiaries departing Ghana for Russia on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.
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  • John Dumelo has funded scholarships for more than 40 students to pursue further studies abroad, with the first batch departing Ghana for Russia on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, on fully funded scholarships.

    The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP says more than 40 students are expected to benefit from the John Dumelo Scholarship Scheme by the end of 2027.

    The initiative adds to his constituency projects, including plans for a new senior high school at Pantang, replacing unsafe desks at Roman Ridge M/A Basic School and donating supplies to students and families.

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The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon announced the initiative on Instagram, sharing a photograph of himself with the students as they prepared to begin their journey. According to Dumelo, the beneficiaries are travelling on fully funded scholarships under the John Dumelo Scholarship Scheme.

He added that the scheme is expected to support more than 40 students by the end of 2027, providing them with an opportunity to further their education overseas.

The scholarship initiative forms part of Dumelo’s wider efforts to support education and development in his constituency since becoming an MP.

READ MORE: ‘I dare him to repost it’ – Stonebwoy’s PRO slams Sarkodie over amputees’ video controversy

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In August 2026, he cut the sod for the construction of a new senior high school at Pantang, which he said was being financed by himself and a group of friends. He has also responded to concerns about learning conditions at Roman Ridge M/A Basic School by replacing old and unsafe desks following a request from the school’s authorities.

Beyond infrastructure, Dumelo has undertaken other initiatives aimed at supporting young people and families in Ayawaso West Wuogon. During a constituency tour, he distributed items to newly enrolled senior high school students, donated food supplies to school feeding caterers and provided clothing for children.

READ MORE: Full list: 10 African countries with the cheapest diesel prices in October 2026

Dumelo, who also serves as Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, has received positive reactions from social media users following his announcement of the scholarship scheme.

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