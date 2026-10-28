John Dumelo funds scholarships for over 40 students to study in Russia

John Dumelo has funded scholarships for more than 40 students to pursue further studies abroad, with the first batch departing Ghana for Russia on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, on fully funded scholarships.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP says more than 40 students are expected to benefit from the John Dumelo Scholarship Scheme by the end of 2027.

The initiative adds to his constituency projects, including plans for a new senior high school at Pantang, replacing unsafe desks at Roman Ridge M/A Basic School and donating supplies to students and families.