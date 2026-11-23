Ablekuma West NPP Women’s Organiser Hannah Kuukua Armoo has triggered severe backlash after admitting to paying GH¢15,000 to change her twin sons' SHS placement, prompting public demands for an official police investigation.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Women’s Organiser for the Ablekuma West Constituency, Hannah Kuukua Armoo, has sparked controversy after disclosing that she paid GH¢15,000 to facilitate the transfer of her sons from Prempeh College to Ghana National College.

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In a video shared by Edhub on X, Armoo said the payment was made last year when she was arranging to have her two sons transferred from Prempeh College to Ghana National College.

Speaking at a party event, she said she had worked for the NPP since 2000 but questioned whether she would have had to make the payment if the party had remained in government.

“I have toiled for the NPP from the year 2000. Last year, my firstborns, two of them, were going to SHS, and when I was changing their schools from Prempeh College to Ghana National College, I paid 15,000 Ghana cedis,” she said.

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She added: “Do you think if NPP was in power, I would have paid that amount? If we were in power last year, we would have gotten some benefits from the NPP, then I would not have paid that amount.”

Armoo subsequently urged those present at the event to support the party’s return to power in the 2028 general elections.

She did not provide further details about who received the GH¢15,000 or the circumstances surrounding the payment. It is therefore unclear whether the money was paid to an individual or an institution, or what specific service it covered.

“Last year, I had to pay GHS15,000 to change my son’s school from Prempeh College to Ghana National College. Do you think I would have paid this amount if the NPP were in government?” – Hannah Kuukua Armoo, NPP Women’s Organiser for the Ablekuma West Constituency. https://t.co/kMI3cSkhN8 — EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) November 23, 2026

Her disclosure has prompted calls from some members of the public for the Ghana Police Service and the Ministry of Education to investigate the circumstances surrounding the payment and establish whether any wrongdoing occurred.

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