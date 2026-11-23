Check the latest 2026/27 Ghana Premier League table after Matchday 12, with Medeama SC leading on 27 points ahead of Hearts of Oak, Port City and Bechem United.

Matchday 12 of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League delivered drama, surprise results, and an important shift at the top of the standings, with Hearts of Oak surrendering a two-goal lead to draw with Aduana Stars, while Asante Kotoko suffered a narrow defeat against Bechem United.

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Leaders Medeama SC took full advantage of the dropped points by securing a 2-0 victory over Ashanti Gold to extend their advantage at the summit to five points.

Hearts of Oak surrenders a two-goal lead in a dramatic draw against Aduana Stars

⚽️John Antwi heads home the header to double the Phobians' lead. Hearts of Oak 2-0 Aduana FC. #GPL #GPLMW12 https://t.co/86I4SxSJiY — 🇬🇭 Ghana Premier League (@GhanaLeague) November 22, 2026

Hearts of Oak missed the opportunity to close the gap on Ghana Premier League leaders Medeama SC after surrendering a two-goal advantage in a dramatic 2-2 draw against Aduana Stars on Sunday.

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The Phobians looked set for victory after taking control of the encounter at home, with Mohammed Hussein opening the scoring in the 13th minute following a defensive error.

Hearts extended their advantage five minutes after the restart when Seidu Saana turned the ball into his own net, leaving the hosts in a commanding position.

However, Aduana mounted a late comeback, with Stephen Amankona pulling one back in the 82nd minute. Alex Boakye then completed the recovery with an unmarked volley from a corner to earn the visitors a point.

The result leaves Hearts in third, five points behind leaders Medeama, while Aduana moves up to seventh. Hearts now turn their attention to next weekend's Super Clash against Asante Kotoko.

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Bechem United hand Stanley Menzo loses start as Asante Kotoko suffers defeat

Asante Kotoko suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday, handing new head coach Stanley Menzo a disappointing start to his tenure.

Isaac Korankye scored the only goal of the encounter to secure all three points for Bechem, who continued their impressive home form in the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko entered the match hoping to end a four-game winless run following their goalless draw against Bibiani Gold Stars in their previous fixture. However, the Porcupine Warriors struggled to find a breakthrough against a determined Bechem side.

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The result extended Bechem's perfect home record this season, with the Hunters winning all five of their league matches at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Their latest victory followed consecutive wins over Aduana FC and Samartex, further underlining their strong run of form.

Bechem move up to fourth place, while Kotoko will need to respond quickly ahead of next weekend's Super Clash against Hearts of Oak.

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Medeama beat Ashanti Gold to extend the Ghana Premier League lead

Medeama SC strengthened their position at the top of the Ghana Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Ashanti Gold in Tarkwa on Sunday.

The Mauve and Yellows were made to wait until the second half to break the deadlock, with Dominic Amponsah converting a penalty in the 54th minute to give the home side the advantage.

Medeama continued to push for another goal and eventually doubled their lead in the 71st minute through Prosper Boakye Owusu, whose fine finish secured all three points for Ibrahim Tanko's side.

The victory extended Medeama's lead at the summit to five points, increasing the pressure on their closest challengers as the league campaign progresses.

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The match also marked Tanko's first game back in charge of the Tarkwa-based club following his recent assignment as interim assistant coach of Ghana's Black Stars during their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Somalia.

Medeama will look to maintain their momentum as they continue their pursuit of the league title.

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Match Result Bechem United vs Asante Kotoko 1-0 Berekum Chelsea vs Young Apostles 2-1 Bibiani Gold Stars vs All Blacks 0-0 Dreams FC vs Samartex 2-0 Hearts of Oak vs Aduana Stars 2-2 Karela United vs Holy Stars 0-0 Medeama SC vs Ashanti Gold 2-0 Port City vs Heart of Lions 0-0 Vision FC vs Debibi United 2-1

Ghana Premier League Table after match week 12

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