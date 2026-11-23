Full list of Amputee Football World Cup winners from 1994 to 2026
The Amputee Football World Cup has grown into one of the most significant international competitions in disability sports, bringing together national teams from across the world to compete for the prestigious global title.
Since its early editions in the 1990s, the tournament has witnessed several dominant nations, with Russia, Uzbekistan, and Brazil among the countries that have enjoyed considerable success in the competition's history.
Over the years, the championship has provided a platform for amputee footballers to demonstrate their exceptional talent, determination, and competitive spirit while helping to increase global recognition of the sport.
The competition has also witnessed the emergence of African nations as serious contenders for the world title. Angola made history in 2018 by becoming the first African country to win the modern Amputee Football World Cup, while Ghana has now joined that exclusive list following their remarkable triumph in 2026.
Ghana's Black Challenge was crowned world champions after defeating Morocco 1-0 in the final on Sunday, November 22, 2026, in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico.
Captain Richard Opentil scored the decisive goal in the 32nd minute to secure Ghana's first-ever world title in amputee football. The victory also made Ghana the second African nation to win the modern competition after Angola.
The following is a historical list of recorded Amputee Football World Cup champions and runners-up from 1994 to 2026.
Year
Champions
Runners-up
1994
Russia
Uzbekistan
1998
Russia
Uzbekistan
2000
Brazil
Russia
2001
Brazil
Russia
2002
Russia
Brazil
2003
Russia
Ukraine
2005
Brazil
Russia
2007
Uzbekistan
Russia
2010
Uzbekistan
Argentina
2012
Uzbekistan
Russia
2014
Russia
Angola
2018
Angola
Türkiye
2022
Türkiye
Angola
2026
Ghana
Morocco
Russia, Uzbekistan, and Brazil feature prominently among the most successful nations in the historical record.
Based on the editions listed above, Russia leads with five titles, while Uzbekistan and Brazil have won three each.
Countries With the Most Amputee Football World Cup Titles
Country
World Cup titles
Russia
5
Uzbekistan
3
Brazil
3
Angola
1
Türkiye
1
Ghana
1
Ghana's 2026 achievement represents another important milestone for African football and disability sports, with the Black Challenge bringing the prestigious world championship trophy to the country for the first time.
With their historic victory over Morocco, Ghana have established themselves among the world's amputee football champions and added a new chapter to the country's sporting history.