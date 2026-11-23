Championship Trophy during the Amputee Football World Cup 2022 Group A match between Turkey and France at Fenerbahce Ulker Stadium in Istanbul , Turkey on September 30 , 2022

Championship Trophy during the Amputee Football World Cup 2022 Group A match between Turkey and France at Fenerbahce Ulker Stadium in Istanbul , Turkey on September 30 , 2022

Explore the history of Amputee Football World Cup winners from 1994 to 2026, including Ghana, Angola, Russia, Brazil and Türkiye.

The Amputee Football World Cup has grown into one of the most significant international competitions in disability sports, bringing together national teams from across the world to compete for the prestigious global title.

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Since its early editions in the 1990s, the tournament has witnessed several dominant nations, with Russia, Uzbekistan, and Brazil among the countries that have enjoyed considerable success in the competition's history.

Over the years, the championship has provided a platform for amputee footballers to demonstrate their exceptional talent, determination, and competitive spirit while helping to increase global recognition of the sport.

The competition has also witnessed the emergence of African nations as serious contenders for the world title. Angola made history in 2018 by becoming the first African country to win the modern Amputee Football World Cup, while Ghana has now joined that exclusive list following their remarkable triumph in 2026.

Ghana's Black Challenge was crowned world champions after defeating Morocco 1-0 in the final on Sunday, November 22, 2026, in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico.

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Captain Richard Opentil scored the decisive goal in the 32nd minute to secure Ghana's first-ever world title in amputee football. The victory also made Ghana the second African nation to win the modern competition after Angola.

The following is a historical list of recorded Amputee Football World Cup champions and runners-up from 1994 to 2026.

Year Champions Runners-up 1994 Russia Uzbekistan 1998 Russia Uzbekistan 2000 Brazil Russia 2001 Brazil Russia 2002 Russia Brazil 2003 Russia Ukraine 2005 Brazil Russia 2007 Uzbekistan Russia 2010 Uzbekistan Argentina 2012 Uzbekistan Russia 2014 Russia Angola 2018 Angola Türkiye 2022 Türkiye Angola 2026 Ghana Morocco

Russia, Uzbekistan, and Brazil feature prominently among the most successful nations in the historical record.

Based on the editions listed above, Russia leads with five titles, while Uzbekistan and Brazil have won three each.

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Countries With the Most Amputee Football World Cup Titles

Country World Cup titles Russia 5 Uzbekistan 3 Brazil 3 Angola 1 Türkiye 1 Ghana 1

Ghana's 2026 achievement represents another important milestone for African football and disability sports, with the Black Challenge bringing the prestigious world championship trophy to the country for the first time.