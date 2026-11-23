Nigerian President Bola Tinubu revealed that electricity and water shortages have hit the Presidential Villa in Abuja, using his personal experience to pledge major infrastructure reforms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has disclosed that the Presidential Villa in Abuja is also affected by electricity and water supply disruptions, problems that continue to trouble households and businesses across the country.

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President Tinubu said the water supply was interrupted while he was shaving at the Presidential Villa last week, using the experience to highlight the infrastructure challenges facing Africa’s most populous nation.

He made the remarks on Sunday during a special prayer session organised by members of his family in Lagos, after attending an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday.

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Recounting the incident, the President said: “On the Wednesday of last week, I was shaving, and the water went off. And the villa, you won’t know punishment there too."

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“The water went off. So we will correct all this. No light, no water, no electricity, no development. We have just started. We can do it, and we will do it for Nigeria.”

“Last week Wednesday, I was shaving, and the water went off, in the villa oo, you won’t know punishment dey there too. The water went off. So we will correct all this. No light, no water, no electricity, no development. We can do it, and we will do it for Nigeria” - President Tinubu — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) November 22, 2026

His comments come as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections, with Tinubu seeking another term in office under the APC.

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2027 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Other candidates on the list include Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC), Oyo State Governor Oluseyi Makinde of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Sandy Ojang Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

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The list also features Labour Party candidate Sunday Chibuzo Okereke, as well as two female presidential candidates, Ada Elizabeth Fredrick Okwori of the National Democratic Party and Nkem Esther Okereke of the National Rescue Movement. Other candidates are contesting on the platforms of smaller political parties.