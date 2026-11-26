Bozoma Saint John and her husband, Keely Watson, have celebrated their marriage with a lavish white wedding in Beverly Hills, California, three months after their traditional ceremony in Ghana.

Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson have held their white wedding in Beverly Hills, California, on November 21, 2026, three months after their traditional marriage in Accra.

The ceremony was officiated by American preacher Bishop T.D. Jakes, with Bozoma wearing a crystal-embellished wedding gown designed by Ghanaian designer Mimmy Yeboah.

The celebration honoured African American heritage through the traditional jumping of the broom, following their August wedding hosted by former President Nana Akufo-Addo at his private residence in Accra.

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The couple exchanged vows on Saturday, November 21, 2026, in a ceremony attended by family and friends. Bozoma shared pictures and videos from the occasion on Instagram, where she marked the beginning of their life together as the Watsons and referenced a Bible verse in her announcement.

The wedding was officiated by renowned American preacher Bishop T.D. Jakes, according to the bride's social media post.

Bozoma made a striking appearance in a strapless wedding gown adorned with crystals, designed by Ghanaian fashion designer Mimmy Yeboah. She completed her bridal look with stilettos from Jessica Rich, while her reception footwear was custom-made by Christian Louboutin's Paris atelier and featured four natural rose diamonds.

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The celebration also incorporated a tradition rooted in African American history, as the couple participated in the symbolic jumping of the broom. The ritual represents the beginning of a marriage and pays homage to generations of Black couples whose unions were denied legal recognition during slavery.

The Los Angeles ceremony follows their traditional Ghanaian wedding, which took place on Friday, August 21, 2026, in Accra. Former President Nana Akufo-Addo hosted the event at his private residence, where he performed the ceremonial role of father of the bride.

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The traditional celebration drew nearly 1,000 guests, including approximately 250 visitors from the United States and the United Kingdom. Among the attendees was American model Ashley Graham, who shared moments from her visit to Ghana on Instagram and thanked Bozoma for bringing her to the country.

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