Gov’t cautions Ghanaians against travelling to these 2 countries for questionable jobs

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a strong travel advisory warning citizens against taking unverified jobs in Iraq and Syria. Following reports of severe abuse and exploitation, prospective workers are urged to verify employers and contracts before departure.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has cautioned Ghanaians against travelling to Iraq and Syria for employment opportunities without first verifying the offers, warning of reported cases of abuse, mistreatment and exploitation involving citizens working in the two countries.

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The advisory, issued on Thursday, November 26, 2026, particularly targets prospective domestic workers and those seeking jobs through informal employment arrangements.

The Ministry said it had received several reports from Ghanaians who had encountered distressing circumstances in the course of their employment.

“The Ministry is deeply concerned by the numerous reports of physical abuse, mistreatment and exploitative working conditions it has been receiving from Ghanaians who have encountered distressing circumstances in the course of their employment in the countries of concern,” the statement said.

It cited a recent publicised case involving a Ghanaian woman who was physically assaulted by her employer in Iraq, describing it as an example of the dangers associated with such arrangements.

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“The recent publicised case involving a national who was physically assaulted by her employer in Iraq, exemplifies the risks associated with such arrangements,” the Ministry added.

Prospective travellers have consequently been urged to conduct thorough checks on recruitment agencies, employers, contractual terms and travel arrangements before accepting job offers.

The Ministry warned against relying on unverified individuals or agencies, particularly where there is little information about the employer, accommodation, remuneration, working conditions or access to assistance.

“Travellers are also urged to avoid accepting employment offers facilitated by unverified individuals or agencies, particularly where there is limited information regarding the employer, working conditions, accommodation, remuneration or access to assistance,” the advisory stated.

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The government has asked prospective workers to verify recruitment agencies with the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment and establish the authenticity of employment offers before making travel arrangements.

It also advised them to ensure that contracts are properly documented, understood and agreed upon before departure.

“Share copies of travel documents, employment contracts and other relevant information with trusted family members or contacts in Ghana,” the Ministry further advised.

Travellers have also been encouraged to retain access to their personal identification documents, emergency contacts and reliable means of communication, while seeking guidance from the relevant authorities before travelling.

Ghanaians already in Iraq and Syria who are experiencing abuse, exploitation, threats or other forms of mistreatment have been urged to seek consular assistance.

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They can contact the Embassy of Ghana in Kuwait on +965 661 62728 or +965 515 02793, or the Ministry’s Consular and Humanitarian Affairs Bureau on +233 20 455 2750.