Ghana has secured a major position in global tourism governance after winning the chairmanship of the United Nations Tourism (UN Tourism) Executive Council for 2027, beating Argentina in a vote held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, November 25.

Ghana has won the 2027 chairmanship of the UN Tourism Executive Council after defeating Argentina 19 votes to 14 at the organisation’s 127th session in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie led Ghana’s delegation during the successful bid, with Ghana Tourism Authority Deputy CEO Abeiku Santana describing the victory as a major diplomatic achievement.

The win follows Ghana’s selection in July 2026 to host the 70th UN Tourism Commission for Africa meeting in 2027, further strengthening the country’s influence in global and continental tourism affairs.

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The country emerged victorious at the organisation’s 127th Executive Council session, securing 19 votes, while Argentina received 14, handing Ghana the mandate to lead the council in the coming year.

The successful bid was spearheaded by Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Abla Dzifa Gomashie, who led Ghana’s delegation to the international meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Abeiku Santana, celebrated the outcome on X, describing the win as a significant achievement for the country’s diplomatic and tourism ambitions.

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He wrote;

This remarkable achievement positions Ghana at the forefront of global tourism leadership, reinforcing the country’s growing influence in international tourism diplomacy

The latest victory adds to Ghana’s growing involvement in international tourism affairs, strengthening its presence in discussions and decisions shaping the industry worldwide.

In July 2026, Ghana was also selected to host the 70th meeting of the UN Tourism Commission for Africa (CAF) in 2027. The two developments place the country in a prominent position to contribute to tourism policy discussions at both continental and global levels next year.

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