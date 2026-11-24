Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says Stephanie Nkrumah has returned to Ghana and will receive medical, psychological and financial support.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has assured Stephanie Nkrumah, the Ghanaian woman who was captured in a viral video being assaulted by her employer in Iraq, of the government's support as she seeks justice and recovers from the incident.

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The Minister disclosed that he had met Stephanie and members of her family on Monday, November 23, 2026, after she was identified and reunited with her relatives.

According to him, Stephanie managed to escape from her attackers and return to Ghana with assistance from her family, who live in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

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In a Facebook post on Tuesday, November 24, Mr Ablakwa said the government had formally protested to Iraqi authorities and was demanding appropriate action against those responsible for the assault.

He also disclosed that the government was strongly considering a moratorium on the recruitment of Ghanaian domestic workers to Iraq, as the incident did not appear to be an isolated case.

During his meeting with Stephanie and her family, the Minister said officials listened to her account of what happened and encouraged her to provide details about her alleged abusers and their network to support efforts to secure justice.

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Government supports Stephanie's recovery

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Mr Ablakwa further announced that the government was providing Stephanie with urgent medical care and clinical psychological support following doctors' recommendations.

He also revealed that he had personally donated GH¢50,000 to her as initial support for a small business she intends to establish.

Additionally, he pledged to offer her a scholarship to enable her to continue her formal education, which she discontinued a few years ago.

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The Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting Ghanaians living and working abroad, stressing that the welfare and dignity of citizens remained a priority for the Foreign Affairs Ministry and its diplomatic missions.

He said Stephanie had the government's full support in her pursuit of justice and recovery.

As I keep insisting, an attack on any Ghanaian out there, is an attack on all of us, he stated. Stephanie has our unflinching support in the quest for justice and on her journey to recovery.

The case attracted public attention after a video showing a Ghanaian woman being violently assaulted by her employer in Iraq circulated on social media.