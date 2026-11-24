Ghanaians lose over GH¢1.7m to online shopping fraud in 2026 as CSA warns public of Black Friday scams

Ghanaians lose over GH¢1.7m to online shopping fraud in 2026 as CSA warns public of Black Friday scams

Ghanaians lose over GH¢1.7m to online shopping fraud in 2026 as CSA warns public of Black Friday scams

Ghanaian shoppers lost over GH¢1.7 million to online fraud in the first ten months of 2026. Ahead of Black Friday, the Cyber Security Authority urges consumers to stay vigilant against widespread fake shops and phishing scams.

Ghanaians have lost more than GH¢1.7 million to online shopping fraud between January and October 2026, prompting the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) to warn the public to be cautious when taking advantage of Black Friday deals.

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The Authority recorded 676 cases of online shopping fraud during the 10-month period, with reported financial losses exceeding GH¢1,737,607.

In a public alert issued on November 22, 2026, the CSA said it anticipated a surge in online shopping scams during the Black Friday shopping season, when retailers offer discounts and promotional deals.

Cyber Security Authority (CSA)

“‘Black Friday’ marks a time in the shopping season when retailers offer significant discounts and promotions. The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) anticipates a surge in online shopping scams due to increased online shopping and related activities and urges citizens to be diligent when online,” the statement said.

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The Authority urged consumers to remain vigilant as scammers exploit increased online shopping activity to defraud unsuspecting buyers.

It identified three common methods used by fraudsters, including brand impersonation, fake online shops and phishing schemes.

Under brand impersonation, scammers imitate recognised businesses on search engines such as Google, using optimisation techniques to push fraudulent contact details to the top of search results. Victims who contact them are persuaded to make advance payments for goods or services they never receive.

The CSA also warned about fake online shops, particularly social media profiles advertising non-existent products. According to the Authority, victims are often asked to send money to Mobile Money wallets registered in personal names rather than the business name, after which the scammers block them.

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Phishing schemes involve fraudulent emails, WhatsApp messages and SMS containing links to websites designed to look like legitimate shopping platforms. These are used to steal sensitive information, including payment card details and account passwords.

To avoid falling victim, the CSA advised shoppers to verify businesses through their official websites or other reliable sources rather than relying solely on search engine results.

It also urged consumers to shop through reputable platforms, be wary of deals that appear too good to be true, and insist on paying after delivery and inspection of goods.

“Be cautious of phone calls, emails, or messages promising deals that seem too good to be true,” the CSA advised.

The Authority encouraged the public to report suspected scams through its 24-hour cybersecurity and cybercrime reporting channels.

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“Insist on payment after delivery and inspection of the items ordered,” the statement added.