Ghana's Black Challenge players will receive an additional US$10,000 each after lifting the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup trophy in Mexico. Sports Minister Kofi Adams confirmed the reward following their historic 1-0 win over Morocco in the final.

Ghana's Black Challenge players are set to receive an additional US$10,000 each following their historic victory at the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

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Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams announced the financial reward in recognition of the team's outstanding achievement, which saw Ghana crowned world champions for the first time.

The Black Challenge secured the title after defeating Morocco 1-0 in Sunday's final, with a second-half own goal proving decisive in the closely contested encounter.

Following the triumph, the Ministry of Sports and Recreation sent a delegation to the team's hotel in Mexico to congratulate the players and acknowledge their historic accomplishment.

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The delegation was made up of the Ministry's Sports Protocol Officer, Dinah Boateng, and Chief Director, Fati Lily Soale.

Adams, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Buem, participated in the engagement virtually through Zoom, where he congratulated the players and confirmed the additional reward.

He said, "In addition to all the bonuses and other payments to the team, we as a ministry are adding an extra US$10,000 for each player."

The latest announcement adds to the financial rewards already received by the team following their impressive campaign in Mexico.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy hails Black Challenge after historic World Cup win

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The Black Challenge are expected to arrive in Ghana on Thursday at 13:00 GMT, with their flight scheduled to land at Kotoka International Airport.