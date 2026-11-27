Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed announced that the Ghana National Fire Service will receive 40 new fire tenders by December 2026 under a GH¢150 million budget allocation, with another GH¢150 million set aside for 2027.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is expected to receive its first batch of 40 new fire tenders by the end of December 2026, following the completion of procurement processes under the GH¢150 million allocation in the 2026 budget.

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Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed announced that a further GH¢150 million had been earmarked in the 2027 budget to procure an additional batch of fire tenders as part of efforts to modernize the service's aging fleet.

Speaking during the parliamentary debate on the 2027 budget on Thursday, November 26, 2026, the minister said all procurement processes for the first 40 vehicles had been completed, paving the way for their arrival before the end of the year.

"Mr. Speaker, in the 2026 budget that this House approved, you made a provision of GH¢150 million for fire tenders. I’m happy to announce to the House that every process has gone through, and the first 40 fire tenders are to arrive by the end of December this year,” he said.

Mr Mubarak explained that the new vehicles would help address longstanding challenges caused by the age and condition of the GNFS fleet, with some fire tenders remaining in service for between 15 and 20 years.

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He disclosed that the most recent fire tender acquired by the service was purchased in 2014, raising concerns about the effectiveness and reliability of the equipment used by firefighters during emergency operations.

“The last time we purchased a fire tender was in 2014. Today, by the grace of God, we’ve finished everything. The process of procurement is done, and we are going to start seeing the first 40 coming,” he announced.

The Interior Minister further revealed that the government had made another GH¢150 million provision in the 2027 budget to support the procurement of a second batch of fire tenders.

The additional funding is expected to continue the fleet renewal program and improve the Ghana National Fire Service's capacity to respond to emergencies across the country.

Mr Mubarak's announcement comes amid concerns over the condition of firefighting equipment, particularly as some vehicles have exceeded the period within which they would normally be considered suitable for replacement.

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He indicated that fire tenders should ideally be replaced after approximately five years of service, highlighting the difficulties firefighters face when operating vehicles that have remained in use for much longer.

Beyond the procurement announcement, the minister appealed to Ghanaians to stop attacking firefighters or throwing stones at them when they arrive at emergency scenes.

He acknowledged public frustration when fire crews arrive late but urged citizens to recognize the challenges facing the service, including outdated equipment.

"Mr. Speaker, this is where I want to make a passionate appeal to the citizens. When we call for the Fire Service, and they come late, we tend to beat them and throw stones at them. The gadgets that we’ve given them are almost all obsolete,” he said.

The minister stressed that firefighters require reliable equipment and public cooperation to carry out their duties effectively.

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“And we expect them to be able to perform to their maximum,” he added.