African leaders who have remained in power for 30 years or more

African leaders who have remained in power for 30 years or more

6 African leaders who have stayed in power for more than 30 years – See full list

Africa has several leaders whose time at the helm of government spans more than three decades, making them some of the world's longest-serving political figures. Their tenures began in different circumstances, including military takeovers, armed struggles, elections and hereditary succession.

Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo is Africa’s longest-serving president, having held power since 1979, followed by Cameroon’s Paul Biya, who became president in 1982.

Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of the Congo, Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni and Eritrea’s Isaias Afwerki have also remained in leadership for more than three decades, although Sassou Nguesso’s tenure was interrupted between 1992 and 1997.

Eswatini’s King Mswati III, who ascended the throne in 1986, is another of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, exercising authority under a monarchical system rather than an elected presidency.

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As of October 2026, the list includes presidents who have governed continuously for more than 30 years, as well as one leader whose time in office has been interrupted by a period out of power. Eswatini's King Mswati III also qualifies as a long-serving head of state, although he is a monarch rather than a president.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, five sitting African presidents had each been in power for more than three decades as of 2025: Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Paul Biya, Denis Sassou Nguesso, Yoweri Museveni and Isaias Afwerki.

The following list examines their tenures, how they came to power and the political circumstances surrounding their continued leadership.

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1. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Equatorial Guinea — in power since 1979

Time in power as of October 2026: approximately 47 years

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo is Africa's longest-serving president and one of the world's longest-serving national leaders. He took power on 3 August 1979 after leading a military coup that overthrew his uncle, Francisco Macías Nguema, the country's first president.

Obiang initially headed the country's Supreme Military Council before becoming president in 1982. He has remained in office through successive elections, including the 2022 presidential election, in which the official results awarded him another seven-year term.

His government has presided over major changes in Equatorial Guinea's economy, particularly following the discovery and development of oil and gas resources. However, the country's political system has faced sustained criticism over restrictions on political opposition, civil liberties and the concentration of power.

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Reuters reported in June 2026 that Obiang remained in office, making him the world's longest-serving president.

His tenure illustrates how a leader who initially assumes power through a military takeover can remain at the centre of national politics for several decades.

Teodoro Obiang Nguema, President of Equatorial Guinea, is Africa's longest-serving ruler

2. Paul Biya, Cameroon — in power since 1982

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Time in power as of October 2026: approximately 43 years and 11 months

Paul Biya became president of Cameroon on 6 November 1982, following the resignation of the country's first president, Ahmadou Ahidjo. Before assuming the presidency, Biya had served as prime minister from 1975 and held senior positions within the government.

Biya's presidency has survived several political transitions, constitutional changes and contested elections. Cameroon restored multiparty politics in 1990, opening the way for opposition parties to contest elections, although disputes over electoral fairness have continued throughout his tenure.

In October 2025, Cameroon's Constitutional Council declared Biya the winner of the presidential election, awarding him 53.66 per cent of the vote. His main challenger disputed the outcome, while the election period was accompanied by reports of deadly violence.

Biya's extended presidency has also drawn attention because of his age and the length of time he has occupied the office. His government faces longstanding challenges, including the Anglophone conflict in the country's North-West and South-West regions, security threats in the Far North and demands for political reform.

By October 2026, Biya had been president for nearly 44 years, placing his tenure among the longest of any serving head of state.

Cameroon's President Paul Biya [Getty Images]

3. Denis Sassou Nguesso, Republic of the Congo — in power during two periods since 1979

Combined time in power as of October 2026: approximately 42 years

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Denis Sassou Nguesso's political career differs from those of the other leaders on this list because his time as president has not been uninterrupted.

He first took power in 1979 and governed the Republic of the Congo until 1992. That year, he lost the country's first multiparty presidential election to Pascal Lissouba and left office.

Sassou Nguesso returned to power in October 1997 after a civil war in which his forces defeated Lissouba's government. He has remained president since then, accumulating approximately 42 years in office across the two periods.

In March 2026, Sassou Nguesso won another presidential election, with state television reporting that he received 94.82 per cent of the vote. Major opposition parties boycotted the election, citing concerns about transparency, while reports also documented restrictions on opposition activities and arrests of activists during the campaign period.

The Republic of the Congo is a major oil producer, but its economy remains heavily dependent on petroleum revenues. Poverty, public debt and limited access to basic services continue to pose challenges despite the country's natural resources.

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Important distinction: Sassou Nguesso has accumulated more than four decades in power, but he has not governed continuously since 1979. His presidency was interrupted between 1992 and 1997.

Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

4. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Uganda — in power since 1986

Time in power as of October 2026: approximately 40 years and 8 months

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Yoweri Museveni became president of Uganda on 29 January 1986 after his National Resistance Army captured Kampala and took power from the government of Tito Okello.

Before that victory, Museveni had led an armed insurgency against the government of Milton Obote. His movement subsequently established the National Resistance Movement, which has remained the country's dominant political force.

Museveni has retained the presidency through multiple elections. His government introduced a multiparty political system, but opposition parties and civil society organisations have repeatedly raised concerns about electoral fairness, political freedoms and the treatment of government critics.

In January 2026, Museveni contested another presidential election and was declared the winner. He was sworn in for a seventh consecutive term in May, extending his presidency for another five years, according to the Associated Press.

His administration has overseen periods of economic growth, infrastructure development and improvements in some public services. However, unemployment, public-sector challenges and concerns over political competition remain important issues in Uganda.

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Museveni's continued leadership has also brought succession into focus, particularly because his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, is Uganda's military chief and an increasingly prominent public figure.

By October 2026, Museveni had been in power for more than four decades.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

5. King Mswati III, Eswatini — on the throne since 1986

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Time as monarch as of October 2026: approximately 40 years and 6 months

King Mswati III is included because the list covers African leaders and heads of state, not only elected presidents.

He was crowned king of Eswatini, then known as Swaziland, on 25 April 1986, at the age of 18. He inherited the throne from his father, King Sobhuza II, whose death in 1982 had ushered in a period of regency.

Unlike presidents whose authority derives from electoral mandates, Mswati III rules within a monarchical system in which the king retains extensive executive powers.

Eswatini remains one of the world's few absolute monarchies. Political parties have been prohibited from contesting parliamentary elections, although individuals can stand for legislative seats. The king appoints the prime minister and has significant influence over the country's government and institutions.

His reign has faced criticism from pro-democracy activists seeking constitutional reform and greater political participation. Protests in 2021 brought renewed international attention to demands for democratic change and the government's response to demonstrations.

Mswati III marked 40 years on the throne in April 2026, making him one of the longest-serving current monarchs in the world.

King Mswati III, Eswatini

6. Isaias Afwerki, Eritrea — in power since 1993

Time in power as of October 2026: approximately 33 years

Isaias Afwerki has led Eritrea since the country became independent in 1993. Before independence, he headed the Eritrean People's Liberation Front, the armed movement that fought for the territory's separation from Ethiopia.

Following Eritrea's independence, Afwerki became the country's first president and has remained in office ever since. His tenure has extended beyond three decades, making him one of Africa's longest-serving presidents.

Eritrea's political system differs from those of countries that hold regular competitive presidential elections. The country has not held a national presidential election since independence, and the ruling People's Front for Democracy and Justice remains the only legal political party.

The government has faced sustained international criticism over political restrictions, indefinite national service and the absence of competitive national elections. The authorities have historically defended national service and strict security policies by pointing to the country's history of conflict and regional security concerns.

Eritrea's relationship with neighbouring Ethiopia remains a significant issue in its domestic and foreign policy. In October 2026, tensions between the two countries escalated, with Ethiopia accusing Eritrea of military incursions, allegations Eritrea disputed.

Afwerki's presidency has therefore spanned Eritrea's transition from independence to more than 33 years of statehood under the same leader.

Isaias Afwerki

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What these long presidencies have in common

Although the six leaders came to power in different circumstances, their lengthy tenures raise recurring questions about political succession, institutional checks and balances, electoral competition and the transfer of power.

Several took office following armed conflict or military takeovers, while others have remained in office through constitutional arrangements and successive elections. Mswati III's position is different because his authority stems from hereditary monarchy.

Their countries also have distinct political and economic circumstances, so their experiences should not be treated as identical. Nevertheless, the duration of their leadership makes each a significant example in discussions about governance and political transitions across Africa.