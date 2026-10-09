4 Ghanaian media personalities called to the Ghana Bar in 2026

Ghana’s media industry has welcomed a new crop of legal professionals following the admission of several familiar faces to the Ghana Bar on Friday, October 9, 2026.

Four Ghanaian media personalities — Umaru Sanda Amadu, Ayisha Ibrahim, Naa Ashorkor Duodu and Rev. Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong — were called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, October 9, 2026.

The four were among 1,568 newly qualified lawyers admitted to the legal profession at a ceremony organised by the General Legal Council in Accra.

Naa Ashorkor revealed that her journey to becoming a lawyer spanned 14 years, crediting God, determination and a strong support system for helping her achieve her dream.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the personalities who reached the milestone were Channel One TV and Citi FM journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu, Joy News journalist Ayisha Ibrahim, actress and TV3 presenter Naa Ashorkor Duodu, and EIB Network General Manager Rev. Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong.

The four were among 1,568 newly qualified lawyers formally admitted to the legal profession at a ceremony organised by the General Legal Council in Accra. The cohort also included public officials, among them Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George and Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

Their achievement highlights how professionals can pursue legal training alongside established careers in journalism, broadcasting, entertainment and media management.

Here are four Ghanaian media personalities who were called to the Bar in 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Umaru Sanda Amadu combines journalism with a legal career

Broadcast journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu has officially joined the Ghanaian legal profession after being called to the Bar on October 9, 2026.

Known for his work with Citi FM and Channel One TV, Amadu was among the 1,568 candidates admitted during the ceremony in Accra.

His admission marks a significant development in a career built around journalism, where he has covered national affairs and interviewed prominent figures from different sectors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amadu’s transition into the legal profession places him among media practitioners who have pursued formal legal training while maintaining careers in broadcasting.

His admission was reported by several Ghanaian news outlets covering the ceremony.

2. Ayisha Ibrahim adds law to her journalism career

Advertisement

Advertisement

Broadcast journalist Ayisha Ibrahim was also among the personalities called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, October 9.

Ibrahim, associated with Joy News, attended the ceremony as she prepared to take the next step in her professional journey.

Her admission places her among the journalists who have successfully completed the requirements for entry into Ghana’s legal profession.

The milestone represents an additional professional qualification for Ibrahim, whose work in broadcasting has established her presence in Ghana’s media landscape.

She was among the media practitioners named in reports on the 2026 Call to the Bar ceremony.

3. Naa Ashorkor fulfils a 14-year ambition to become a lawyer

Actress and media personality Naa Ashorkor Duodu has achieved a long-held ambition after being officially called to the Ghana Bar.

The TV3 presenter, who has built a career in acting and broadcasting, was among the newly qualified lawyers admitted on October 9, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to The1957News upon arriving at the ceremony, Ashorkor reflected on the journey that had brought her to the milestone, revealing that she had pursued the ambition for 14 years.

She credited her achievement to faith, determination and the people who supported her along the way.

She said;

The grace of God, a wonderful support system and the zeal to pursue a dream I had for many years. I started this journey 14 years ago,

Her admission marks an important moment in a journey that has seen her balance a career in the entertainment and media industries with her ambition to enter the legal profession.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Rev. Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong adds law to her media leadership career

Rev. Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, General Manager of EIB Network, has also been called to the Ghana Bar.

The media executive was among the personalities admitted to the legal profession on Friday, October 9, alongside journalists, entertainers and government officials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the ceremony, EIB Network platforms, including GHOne TV and Starr FM, celebrated her achievement on social media, sharing news of her admission and images of her in legal attire.

Sarpong’s accomplishment adds a legal qualification to her experience in media management, where she has held a senior leadership position within one of Ghana’s media organisations.

Her admission was reported by YEN.com.gh, which also highlighted the participation of other prominent personalities in the ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What to know about Ghana’s 2026 Call to the Bar

The Call to the Bar is the formal process through which eligible candidates are admitted to Ghana’s legal profession after satisfying the applicable training and professional requirements.

The General Legal Council organised the October 9, 2026 ceremony in Accra, where 1,568 newly qualified lawyers were admitted.

The cohort included professionals from different fields, demonstrating that legal training attracts candidates beyond those who begin their careers in law.

Among the public figures admitted were Samuel Nartey George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations; Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources; Davis Ansah Opoku, MP for Mpraeso; and Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, MP for Awutu Senya East.

Advertisement

Advertisement