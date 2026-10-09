Sam George, Kofi-Buah among 1,568 lawyers to be called to the Bar

Sam George, Kofi-Buah among 1,568 lawyers to be called to the Bar

Sam George, Kofi-Buah among 1,568 lawyers to be called to the Bar

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, are among 1,568 newly qualified lawyers scheduled to be called to the Bar on Friday, October 9, 2026.

Sam George and Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah are among 1,568 lawyers scheduled to be called to the Bar today, October 9.

Mpraeso MP Davis Ansah Opoku and broadcast journalist Umaru Sanda are also expected to be called.

Sam George expressed gratitude to God in a Facebook post ahead of the ceremony.

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The ceremony, organised by the General Legal Council in Accra, will formally admit the new lawyers to the Ghana Bar, marking a major milestone in their legal careers.

Other prominent personalities expected to be called to the Bar include the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, and broadcast journalist Umaru Sanda.

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George

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Ahead of the ceremony, Mr George shared a message of gratitude on Facebook, reflecting on what he described as God's grace and favour in his journey.

“My eyes have seen the works of your hands. My ears have heard the wonders of your grace. My tongue testifies of the greatness of You.”

He added:

“Who am I, that You have shown me so much mercy, grace and favour? My gratitude is boundless but insufficient, without measure, but from deep within me. LORD, to You alone, be all the glory and honour. I lay it all before You!.”

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Mr George's admission to the Bar comes alongside his responsibilities as Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, a role that places him at the centre of government policy on Ghana's communications and digital technology sectors.

Mr Buah, who oversees the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry, is also among the public officials expected to receive the professional qualification.

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The call to the Bar is a formal step for qualified law graduates to become lawyers authorised to practise in Ghana, subject to the applicable professional requirements.