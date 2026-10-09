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Sam George, Kofi-Buah among 1,568 lawyers to be called to the Bar

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:06 - 09 October 2026
Sam George, Kofi-Buah among 1,568 lawyers to be called to the Bar
The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, are among 1,568 newly qualified lawyers scheduled to be called to the Bar on Friday, October 9, 2026.
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  • Sam George and Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah are among 1,568 lawyers scheduled to be called to the Bar today, October 9.

  • Mpraeso MP Davis Ansah Opoku and broadcast journalist Umaru Sanda are also expected to be called.

  • Sam George expressed gratitude to God in a Facebook post ahead of the ceremony.

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The ceremony, organised by the General Legal Council in Accra, will formally admit the new lawyers to the Ghana Bar, marking a major milestone in their legal careers.

Other prominent personalities expected to be called to the Bar include the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, and broadcast journalist Umaru Sanda.

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George
The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George
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Also Read: Proud husband John Dumelo celebrates wife's call to the Bar

Ahead of the ceremony, Mr George shared a message of gratitude on Facebook, reflecting on what he described as God's grace and favour in his journey.

“My eyes have seen the works of your hands. My ears have heard the wonders of your grace. My tongue testifies of the greatness of You.”

He added:

“Who am I, that You have shown me so much mercy, grace and favour? My gratitude is boundless but insufficient, without measure, but from deep within me. LORD, to You alone, be all the glory and honour. I lay it all before You!.”

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Also Read: Supreme Court dismisses Oppong Nkrumah’s injunction application against legal vacation trials

Mr George's admission to the Bar comes alongside his responsibilities as Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, a role that places him at the centre of government policy on Ghana's communications and digital technology sectors.

Mr Buah, who oversees the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry, is also among the public officials expected to receive the professional qualification.

Also Read: Deputy Attorney General rejects GBA's position, backs Chief Justice on vacation courts

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The call to the Bar is a formal step for qualified law graduates to become lawyers authorised to practise in Ghana, subject to the applicable professional requirements.

The ceremony is expected to bring together the newly qualified lawyers, their families, members of the legal profession and other invited guests to mark their entry into the profession.

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