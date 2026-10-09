Wode Maya reveals how Shatta Wale’s song helped him win his wife’s heart

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has revealed how Shatta Wale’s hit song 'Freedom' became part of his love story with his wife, Kenyan content creator Miss Trudy.

Wode Maya has revealed that Shatta Wale’s song Freedom became part of his love story with his wife, Miss Trudy, after he became a fan of the dancehall star’s music.

The Ghanaian YouTuber said Miss Trudy believed in his dreams when he had little to offer, recalling how he promised her they would succeed together.

Wode Maya said her support inspired him to compose songs for his mother and Miss Trudy, highlighting the important role she played in his journey to success.

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Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Time in an interview with host George Quaye, the popular travel vlogger said he became deeply interested in Shatta Wale’s music after winning Miss Trudy’s heart, listening to Freedom almost every day.

He recalled with a smile;

After that, I just got into Shatta Wale so much. I started listening to ‘Freedom’ every day. I loved it

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Beyond his love for the dancehall star’s music, Wode Maya shared a more personal account of his relationship with Miss Trudy, revealing how she believed in his ambitions when he had little to show for them.

Wode Maya said he was honest about his circumstances when they first met, telling Miss Trudy that he had not yet achieved financial success but was determined to make his dreams a reality.

He said;

When I met her, I told her, like, ‘Listen, I don’t have anything right now, but believe me, we’re going to make it

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Her faith in his vision, he explained, inspired him to express his appreciation through music. He composed songs for two women who hold special places in his life: his mother and Miss Trudy.

He recounted;

When she believed in my dreams, this was a song that was like, ‘Yeah, now that you believe in my dreams, I’m going to take a bullet for you.’ So these are the two songs. The first song was for my mum, and the second one was for her

The YouTuber’s account highlights the role Miss Trudy played during the early stages of his journey, when his ambitions were still a work in progress.

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Wode Maya has since established himself as a prominent travel content creator, building an international audience through videos showcasing African destinations, cultures and communities.