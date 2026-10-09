Pat Thomas’ highlife classic ‘Gye Wani’ featured in Grand Theft Auto VI

Ghanaian highlife legend Pat Thomas is attracting renewed attention online following reports that his classic song 'Gye Wani', featuring fellow music legend Ebo Taylor, has been included in the soundtrack for the highly anticipated video game 'Grand Theft Auto VI' (GTA VI).

Ghanaian highlife legend Pat Thomas is attracting attention after a post by Complex Music on X reportedly listed his 1984 song Gye Wani, featuring Ebo Taylor, among the tracks for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI).

The reported soundtrack list features music from several international artistes, including Asake, Bad Bunny, Charli XCX, MGMT, Black Sabbath and Slayer.

The news has sparked excitement among social media users, with some celebrating the potential international exposure for Ghanaian highlife and its musical heritage.

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A post shared on X on October 9, 2026, by an account identified as Complex Music highlighted the reported inclusion of the song, sparking interest in the decades-old recording and its connection to one of the world’s most prominent gaming franchises.

Originally recorded in 1984, 'Gye Wani' has endured for more than four decades. Its reported selection for GTA VI could introduce the Ghanaian highlife classic to a new generation of listeners, extending its reach beyond its traditional audience.

The development also places Pat Thomas’ work in the company of tracks spanning several musical genres, from contemporary pop and hip-hop to reggae, Latin music and classic rock.

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Other songs highlighted in the reported soundtrack list include 'Midnight Sun (Girls Trip)' by Zara Larsson and PinkPantheress, 'Good Ones' by Charli XCX, 'Electric Feel' by MGMT, 'EoO' by Bad Bunny and 'Joha' by Asake.

The list also features 'Like a Pimp' by David Banner featuring Lil’ Flip, 'Canalla' by Romeo Santos and El Chaval de la Bachata, and 'Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’' by Loretta Lynn.

Country music is represented by The Conversation by Hank Williams Jr. and Waylon Jennings, while South African sounds feature in Shay’sana by DJ Lag and Robot Boii featuring Kamo Mphela.

Rock and metal tracks reportedly included in the selection are 'I' by Black Sabbath, 'I’m Broken' by Pantera and 'Raining Blood' by Slayer.

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The reported inclusion of 'Gye Wani' among these international recordings has drawn attention to the enduring appeal of Ghanaian highlife and its potential to reach audiences through global entertainment platforms.

Following the post, social media users began reacting to the news, with some congratulating Pat Thomas and others expressing pride in the recognition of Ghanaian music on an international platform.

For many listeners, the development highlights how older Ghanaian recordings can find fresh relevance decades after their original release, connecting the country’s musical heritage with audiences who may be discovering the genre for the first time.