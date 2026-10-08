‘Our greatest blessing’: Peller and Javis announce they are expecting their first child

Nigerian content creator Peller and his wife, Javis, are set to become parents for the first time after announcing that they are expecting a baby.

Nigerian content creator Peller and his wife, Javis, are expecting their first child, announcing the pregnancy with a series of baby bump photos.

The couple described the pregnancy as their “most beautiful chapter yet”, calling their unborn child “our greatest blessing” and “our answered prayer”.

Peller and Javis reflected on their journey from being a couple to becoming husband and wife, saying faith has remained central to their relationship.

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The couple shared the news with their followers on Thursday, October 8, 2026, posting a series of photos in which Javis proudly showed off her growing baby bump alongside her husband.

The intimate images captured the couple celebrating the new chapter in their relationship as they prepare to welcome their first child.

Alongside the photos, Peller and Javis released a joint message reflecting on how far they have come since the beginning of their relationship.

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They wrote;

From two people who once had no idea where this journey would take us… to husband and wife, and now soon-to-be parents

The couple also looked back on the experiences they have shared, acknowledging the challenges and joyful moments that have shaped their relationship.

They said;

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We've laughed, we've cried, we've prayed, we've grown, and through it all, God kept writing our story

For Peller and Javis, the arrival of their baby represents a new stage in their relationship and a deeply meaningful moment for their family.

Describing the pregnancy as their “most beautiful chapter yet”, the couple expressed their excitement about welcoming a child they consider a blessing.

They shared;

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A little piece of our love is coming into this world. Our greatest blessing. Our answered prayer

They concluded their announcement with a short message celebrating the transformation of their family from two to three.

Peller & Javis… and now, a little one on the way.

The pregnancy announcement marks another major milestone in a relationship that has attracted considerable attention online.

From their early days as a couple to their marriage, Peller and Javis have shared aspects of their journey with their followers, making their relationship a subject of interest among fans.

Their latest announcement quickly generated reactions online, with the baby bump photos giving followers a glimpse into the couple's preparations for parenthood.