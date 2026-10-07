‘We have an identity problem’ – Bisa Kdei calls for more support for highlife (VIDEO)

Ghanaian highlife musician Bisa Kdei has urged stakeholders in the music industry to step up efforts to preserve and promote highlife among younger audiences.

Bisa Kdei says highlife is facing an identity crisis as Afrobeats and other contemporary genres become increasingly popular among Ghanaian music fans.

He has called on award organisers, DJs, radio personalities and the media to promote highlife more actively and help younger musicians reconnect with the genre.

The musician also revealed that he wished he had collaborated with the late Daasebre Dwamena and Daddy Lumba, two highlife legends he admired.

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The Mansa hitmaker believes the genre is struggling with an identity crisis as Afrobeats and other contemporary musical styles continue to dominate Ghana's music scene.

Speaking on Max TV, Bisa Kdei noted that although many young musicians continue to incorporate elements of highlife into their music, some are reluctant to openly describe their work as highlife.

He said;

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We have an identity problem, you know. Even though they are doing highlife, the way to position it or project it is a problem now because of the few genres that have popped up here in Ghana, especially like Afrobeats and whatnot

According to the musician, the perception that highlife is music primarily associated with older generations has discouraged some artistes from embracing the genre publicly.

Bisa Kdei explained;

People are, let me just say, a bit scared to tag their songs as highlife because most people also think that highlife is for the old, and that's the problem that I think we are facing right now, but we will get there

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Bisa Kdei believes the responsibility of repositioning highlife should not rest solely on musicians.

He called on award organisers, radio stations, DJs and the wider media to give the genre greater visibility and help younger audiences reconnect with one of Ghana's most influential musical traditions.

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He said;

Award schemes, we should change a few things in award schemes. We should get the radio, the DJs, the media to talk about highlife more to the young generation so that they can understand where they come from

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The singer further proposed the introduction or strengthening of highlife-specific categories at major music award ceremonies.

He argued that giving highlife musicians greater recognition could motivate emerging artistes to explore the genre and help shift perceptions around its relevance.

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He stated;

With the award schemes, I think maybe the overall award, if we make it like Highlife Artiste of the Year, it will push a lot of the young ones to do more highlife, yeah, and a lot is gonna change from there

Beyond his advocacy for highlife, Bisa Kdei also spoke about artistes he would have loved to collaborate with during his career.

The musician said he remains open to working with artistes across different styles and does not limit himself when it comes to collaborations.

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He said;

I always wanna work with people. I don't really have a specific artist, but I always wanna work so long as music is concerned

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However, he singled out the late highlife musician Daasebre Dwamena as one artiste he particularly wished he had recorded a song with.

Okay, I actually do have. I really wanted to work with him, but he is no more, Daasebre Dwamena. I really did want to

Bisa Kdei also disclosed that he had been hoping to collaborate with highlife legend Daddy Lumba before his passing.

He added;

And I was supposed to do something with Dada Lumba as well. May his soul rest in peace, but you know he passed

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