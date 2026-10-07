Full list: Ghana among African countries granted 30-day visa-free entry to Philippines

Ghanaian passport holders are among nationals of several African countries who can enter the Philippines without obtaining a visa in advance for an initial stay of up to 30 days.

Ghanaian passport holders can enter the Philippines visa-free for up to 30 days, provided they meet the applicable entry requirements.

Travellers must have a passport valid for at least six months beyond their intended stay and a return or onward ticket.

The initial 30-day stay may be extended by an additional 29 days, subject to approval, immigration requirements and applicable fees.

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The visa-free arrangement is governed by Executive Order No. 408, as amended by subsequent issuances. According to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, eligible travellers must have a passport valid for at least six months beyond their intended stay and a return or onward ticket to their country of origin or next destination.

Ghana is included on the Philippines' official list of countries whose nationals qualify for visa-free entry.

African countries eligible for 30-day visa-free entry

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The African countries included on the Philippine government's visa-free list are:

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

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Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

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Comoros

Republic of the Congo

Côte d’Ivoire

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Gabon

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Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Kenya

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Lesotho

Liberia

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

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Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

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Niger

Rwanda

São Tomé and Príncipe

Senegal

Seychelles

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South Africa

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

The Philippine government's published visa-free list confirms Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the other countries above as eligible for visa-free entry for stays not exceeding 30 days.

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What Ghanaian travellers need

Being on the visa-free list does not mean travellers can enter without meeting immigration requirements.

Ghanaian passport holders travelling under the arrangement must have a passport valid for at least six months beyond the planned period of stay and must possess a return or onward ticket.

The visa-free privilege provides an initial stay of up to 30 days. Travellers must also comply with the Philippines' immigration requirements upon arrival.

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The 30-day stay can be extended

Travellers admitted under the visa-waiver arrangement do not necessarily have to leave after the initial 30 days.

The Philippine Bureau of Immigration states that non-visa-required tourists can apply for an initial 29-day extension, potentially allowing them to remain for up to 59 days, subject to approval and the applicable immigration requirements and fees.

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Countries whose nationals require a visa

The Philippines maintains a separate list of nationalities that require a visa before travelling.

Among the African countries on the visa-required list are Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Somalia and Sudan**.

China is also listed among the countries whose nationals require a Philippine visa under the standard arrangement.

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Not all nationalities follow the same rules

The Philippines' immigration system contains separate arrangements for some countries.

For example, the Philippine Bureau of Immigration notes that Brazilian and Israeli passport holders are eligible for visa-free stays of up to 59 days under separate arrangements.

The country's standard visa-free programme therefore should not be interpreted as applying identical conditions to every nationality.

Why this matters for Ghanaian travellers

For Ghanaians planning a holiday, business trip or other short visit to the Philippines, the visa-free arrangement removes the requirement to obtain a standard entry visa before travelling, provided the traveller meets the applicable conditions.

However, visa-free entry is not an automatic guarantee of admission. Travellers remain subject to inspection and immigration rules when they arrive in the Philippines.

Ghanaian travellers should therefore confirm the latest requirements with the Philippine authorities before booking their trip, particularly because immigration policies and additional entry requirements can change.