15 African countries that have restricted the internet or social media

Internet access has become an essential part of everyday life, allowing people to communicate, access news, run businesses, receive education and participate in public life.

15 African countries recorded internet shutdowns in 2025, according to Access Now, with 30 shutdowns documented across the continent.

Countries including Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kenya and Senegal have also imposed restrictions on social-media platforms or specific online services at different times.

Protests, political unrest and elections were among the main reasons cited for internet restrictions, which can disrupt access to news, communication, education and businesses.

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However, governments and authorities across several African countries have, at different times, restricted access to the internet or specific social-media platforms. These measures have ranged from nationwide blackouts and regional disruptions to the blocking of individual platforms such as Facebook, X, Telegram and WhatsApp.

According to Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition, 30 internet shutdowns were recorded across 15 African countries in 2025 alone. Protests and political instability were among the leading triggers, followed by election-related restrictions.

Here are African countries with documented internet or social-media restrictions.

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1. Uganda

Uganda has repeatedly restricted internet access around elections.

In January 2026, authorities ordered telecommunications companies and internet service providers to suspend public internet access nationwide ahead of the country's general elections. The order affected social media, messaging applications, web browsing and other online services, although certain critical services were reportedly allowed to remain accessible.

Uganda has also maintained a long-running restriction on Facebook. Access Now reported that Facebook remained blocked for the fifth consecutive year in 2025.

2. Tanzania

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Tanzania has been among Africa's most frequent users of internet restrictions in recent years.

Access Now recorded eight internet shutdowns in Tanzania in 2025, including restrictions during the country's election period.

Authorities also blocked access to X, formerly Twitter, in May 2025 and reportedly restricted platforms including Telegram and Clubhouse.

Human Rights Watch further reported that Tanzania's communications regulator announced the shutdown of more than 80,000 websites, social-media accounts, blogs and online platforms over alleged violations of regulations.

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3. Ethiopia

Ethiopia has a long history of internet shutdowns, particularly during periods of political unrest, conflict and communal violence.

Access Now's 2026 election monitoring report says it has recorded at least 30 internet shutdowns in Ethiopia since 2016, the highest number recorded for any African country.

The country's restrictions have included disruptions affecting particular regions as well as broader shutdowns.

4. Nigeria

Nigeria has also experienced both regional and nationwide restrictions.

In 2025, Access Now reported prolonged internet disruptions in Zamfara North, affecting several local government areas and major telecommunications networks. Residents reported being unable to access the internet for months.

Nigeria also previously blocked X nationwide for seven months in 2021, following a dispute between the government and the platform.

5. Senegal

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Senegal has restricted access to both mobile internet and social-media platforms during periods of political unrest.

In 2023, authorities restricted access to platforms including Facebook, X, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Telegram and TikTok, before extending restrictions to mobile internet access. Human Rights Watch reported that the measures affected journalists, activists and members of the public trying to communicate and access information during protests.

Senegal was also among the African countries recorded as imposing an internet shutdown in 2024.

6. Kenya

Kenya has experienced targeted restrictions rather than a permanent nationwide block.

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Access Now reported that authorities blocked Telegram during national examinations in 2024, with the restriction occurring for the second consecutive year.

The organisation also recorded an internet shutdown in Kenya amid protests in 2024.

Kenya was again among the African countries where shutdowns were recorded in 2025.

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7. Mozambique

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Mozambique has used internet and platform restrictions during periods of political unrest.

Access Now reported that authorities imposed curfew-style shutdowns and platform blocks following protests in 2024.

The country was also among the African states recorded as imposing an internet shutdown in 2024.

8. Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea has experienced prolonged restrictions, including on the island of Annobón.

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Access Now reported that a shutdown imposed on Annobón in July 2024 continued to affect connectivity, effectively cutting the island off from the rest of the world.

The country was also listed among African states where shutdowns were recorded in 2025.

9. Guinea

Guinea has also appeared repeatedly in internet-shutdown records.

The country was among the African states where Access Now recorded internet shutdowns in both 2024 and 2025.

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Restrictions have occurred during periods of political instability and protests.

10. Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau recorded its first internet shutdown in 2024, according to Access Now.

The country was also among the African states where internet shutdowns were documented in 2025.

11. Chad

Chad has experienced internet disruptions during periods of political and security instability.

Access Now listed Chad among the African countries affected by internet shutdowns in both 2024 and 2025.

The 2025 report also noted that Low Earth Orbit satellite internet systems were shut down in Chad as part of a broader pattern of authorities restricting alternative forms of connectivity.

12. Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has also experienced internet shutdowns, particularly amid conflict.

Access Now reported that authorities shut down the internet across Goma during a humanitarian crisis in 2025. The organisation listed the DRC among the 15 African countries that experienced shutdowns that year.

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13. South Sudan

South Sudan has also imposed restrictions on digital communications.

The country was among those recorded as imposing internet shutdowns in 2025. However, Access Now also highlighted a positive development: South Sudanese authorities rescinded a social-media ban following pressure from civil society.

14. Togo

Togo was among the African countries where Access Now documented an internet shutdown in 2025.

The country was included in the organisation's list of 15 African states that imposed shutdowns during the year.

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15. Angola

Angola became a new addition to Access Now's list of countries imposing internet shutdowns in 2025.

According to the organisation, authorities shut down the internet for the first time in July 2025, for at least three hours, amid planned anti-government protests over rising fuel prices.

The latest figures show that internet restrictions remain a significant issue across Africa.

Access Now recorded shutdowns in 15 African countries in 2025: Angola, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Nigeria, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo and Uganda.

The organisation recorded 30 shutdowns across these countries, with protests and political instability being the leading triggers, followed by election-related restrictions.

It is important to note that an internet shutdown is not the same as blocking a single social-media platform**. A shutdown can involve cutting mobile data or broader internet connectivity, while platform blocking may target services such as Facebook, X, Telegram or TikTok without cutting off the entire internet.

The restrictions can affect access to news, communication, education, healthcare, banking and business, while also making it more difficult for journalists and citizens to document events.